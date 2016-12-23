The suit alleges one of Ticketmaster’s websites does not show which seats are wheelchair accessible.

SEATTLE — A disabled Seattle Seahawks fan is suing Ticketmaster, saying it’s impossible to tell on one of the company’s websites whether seats offered for sale are wheelchair accessible.

Barry Long, of Woodinville, says in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court that he has tried to buy tickets for Seahawks games at CenturyLink Field through ticketexchangebyticketmaster.com, but he can’t tell whether the tickets are for accessible seats. His attorneys, Christopher Carney and Conrad Reynoldson, allege that’s a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

The company did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit seeks to force Ticketmaster to provide the information on the website and to pay compensatory damages as well as legal fees.