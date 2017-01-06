The Detroit Lions have some question marks on their offensive line heading into Saturday's wildcard playoff game against the Seahawks.

The final injury report for the Seahawks for Saturday’s wildcard playoff game against the Detroit Lions yielded no surprises — running back C.J. Prosise and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel were ruled out and everyone else is good to go.

Of the players on the team’s 53-man playoff roster, all were full participants for Seattle in practice Friday other than Prosise and McDaniel (Friday’s practice were officially walk-throughs and practice statuses are calculated based on what the team thinks a player could have done if an actual practice had been held.)

Prosise has been sidelined since Nov. 20 with a shoulder injury and McDaniel is out with a concussion suffered last Sunday at San Francisco. Prosise may practice next week with an eye to playing at Atlanta next Saturday if Seattle beats the Lions to advance.

More intriguing is the status of two Detroit offensive lineman — center Travis Swanson and right tackle Riley Reiff.

Swanson, the team’s regular starter, has missed the last four games with a concussion. But he was able to participate on a limited basis in practice this week and is listed as questionable. That’s regarded by some as optimistic that he might be able to play. Rookie Graham Glasgow, a third-round pick, has been starting at center in place of Swanson and would likely do so again.

Reiff missed last week’s game against Green Bay with a hip injury but also was a limited participant this week in practice and is questionable for Saturday. If Reiff can’t play then Cornelius Lucas, a third-year player with six career starts — but none this season — would likely get the start.

Detroit also listed linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee) and receiver Andre Roberts (shoulder) as questionable. But each is expected to play.