The Detroit Lions on Friday ruled out starting center Travis Swanson, who will miss a fifth straight game with a concussion.

The final injury report for the Seahawks for Saturday’s wildcard playoff game against the Detroit Lions yielded no surprises — running back C.J. Prosise and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel were ruled out while everyone else on the current 53-man active roster is good to go.

However, the Lions got bad news late in the day when starting center Travis Swanson was ruled out with a concussion. Swanson also missed the last four regular season games but there was optimism that he might be able to play when he was a limited participant in practice this week and listed as questionable to play.

Of the players on Seattle’s 53-man playoff roster, all were full participants n practice Friday other than Prosise and McDaniel (Friday’s practice was officially a walk-through and practice statuses are calculated based on what the team thinks a player could have done if an actual practice had been held.)

Prosise has been sidelined since Nov. 20 with a shoulder injury and McDaniel is out with a concussion suffered last Sunday at San Francisco. Prosise may practice next week with an eye to playing at Atlanta next Saturday if Seattle beats the Lions to advance.

The Lions initially listed Swanson as questionable on Friday’s injury report then later in the afternoon downgraded Swanson to out. That likely means rookie Graham Glasgow, a third-round pick who has been starting at center in place of Swanson, will start against Seattle. Swanson, a third-year player, started all 12 games this season before suffering a concussion.

Detroit is also waiting to see if right tackle Riley Reiff will be able to play. Reiff missed last week’s game against Green Bay with a hip injury but was a limited participant this week in practice and was questionable for Saturday. If Reiff can’t play then Cornelius Lucas, a third-year player with six career starts — but none this season — would likely get the start.

Lucas is essentially the Lions’ third-team tackle and has played just 41 snaps this season. Reiff started 14 games this season. Corey Robinson, who had been the primary backup at tackle, was placed on Injured Reserve this week with a foot injury suffered Sunday against the Packers.

Detroit also listed linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee) and receiver Andre Roberts (shoulder) as questionable. But each is expected to play.