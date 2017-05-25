Colin Kaepernick was reported to have had a "good visit'' with the Seahawks on Wednesday. But the team may not be done looking as it searches for a veteran to compete as a backup QB.

So what next for the Seahawks and their pursuit of a backup quarterback, and especially the man in that group who has drawn the most attention, Colin Kaepernick?

Apparently, at least a little bit of a waiting game.

While reports surfaced Thursday that Kaepernick had a good visit and told the team he wants to become a Seahawk, such as one from Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post, who also reported Kaepernick told the team he is content with being a backup, indications are that no signing is imminent.

That had been the thought before the visit by Kaepernick and Austin Davis to Seattle on Wednesday, and indications are that remains the case as the Seahawks will apparently take a bit more time to sort through their options.

In fact, it won’t be a surprise if the Seahawks bring in more potential backup quarterback candidates as it’s thought the team may not be done scouring the ranks of available free agents — two others who remain are 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III an former Minnesota Vikings starter Christian Ponder.

In any case, indications are that any signing won’t happen until at least early next week.

The Seahawks have been off this week, docked three OTA (Organized Team Activities) as punishment for violating rules on off-season practice a year ago. Seattle will hold the first of its seven OTAs on Tuesday. But while it may be ideal to get a QB signed in time for OTAs, it’s not thought it’s a priority.

While the fact that Kaepernick apparently told the team he would be the backup might seem a no-brainer — it’s hard to envision he would have ever thought he’d have any other role — his visit with the team undoubtedly included conversations about expectations (as would be the case with any of the QBs who will be brought in).

But what will also be critical is the salary.

Seattle has not paid a backup QB more than the $1.5 million it gave Tarvaris Jackson in 2015 since Russell Wilson emerged as the unquestioned starter in 2012.

Seattle’s current backup, Trevone Boykin, is due to make $630,000 this season and the Seahawks may not want to pay a backup a whole lot more.

Kaepernick has six accrued seasons so the least he could be paid is $900,000, though it might take more than that to get a deal done — or, at least, a lot of incentives in case he had to play significantly. Davis, who has been in the NFL since 2012 and started eight games for the Rams in 2014 and spent last year with the Broncos, would have to be paid at least $775,000.

Seattle has three QBs on its current roster — Wilson, Boykin and former Skyline High star Jake Heaps.

The Seahawks ramped up their search for a veteran backup following the draft when the team didn’t select a quarterback and then quickly released the one QB it had signed as an undrafted free agent — Skyler Howard.

That immediately shifted the focus to Seattle being interested in Kaepernick, even if the Seahawks have made clear they are looking at everyone available. Still, it’s Kaepernick on whom the spotlight will shine in this search until it is over due to the continuing debate over whether he is being blackballed due to his decision last season to sit and then kneel during the national anthem. It’s not thought the Seahawks have any issues with that but it also doesn’t appear the team is feeling any pressure to sign Kaepernick.

Instead, the Seahawks often talk about doing their due diligence on any roster matter and the team is apparently treating this no differently.

The visits of Kaepernick and Davis, though, made clear the team is serious about signing a veteran backup to compete. Which one, though, remains in question.