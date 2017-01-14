Seattle's secondary took a big hit early in the third quarter with an injury to cornerback DeShawn Shead.

Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead left the game during the first possession of the third quarter with a non-contact knee injury. The team later ruled him out for the game, according to the Seahawks radio broadcast.

DeAndre Elliott, an undrafted free agent, replaced him in the lineup.

