Now that we are past the draft, what might Seattle’s offensive depth chart look like? Here’s a guess.

Here’s a guess.

One caveat — only the two undrafted free agent signings that the team has confirmed (QB Skyler Howard and OL Jordan Roos) were included.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Russell Wilson

• Trevone Boykin

• Skyler Howard/Jake Heaps

Comment: The big question here will be if anyone can make a legit run at Boykin’s backup spot. Figure the Seahawks to keep scouring the UDFA and waiver wires for QBs, as well.

TAILBACK

Starters: Eddie Lacy/Thomas Rawls

• C.J. Prosise

• Alex Collins

• Troymaine Pope

• J.D. McKissic

• Terrence Magee

• Tre Madden

• George Farmer

• Chris Carson

• Mike Davis

Comment: Seattle has a lot of tailbacks even despite waiving Kelvin Taylor on Thursday. Seattle would likely keep no more than five — though four might be more realistic — on the initial 53-man roster. Lacy, Rawls and Prosise appear locks but everything after that looks up for grabs.

FULLBACK

Starter: Malcolm Johnson

• Brandon Cottom

Comment: Seattle will likely keep one fullback. Algernon Brown has also been reported as a UDFA signing. Johnson was on the practice squad most of last season after being waived by Cleveland. Cottom was re-signed this week and is expected to again to be a fullback, though he also has played tight end for the Seahawks.

TIGHT END

Starter: Jimmy Graham

• Luke Willson

• Nick Vannett

• Marcus Lucas

• Chris Briggs

Comment: The Seahawks kept four TEs all of last season but just three would appear locks as of now — Graham, Willson and Vannett — which could open the door for another receiver or tailback.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: Doug Baldwin/Tyler Lockett

Third receiver: Paul Richardson/Jermaine Kearse

• Tanner McEvoy

• Amara Darboh

• Kasen Williams

• Kenny Lawler

• Rodney Smith

• David Moore

• Jamel Johnson

• Cyril Grayson

Comment: Figure Baldwin and Lockett to enter the season as the two starters in the base offense — assuming Lockett is healthy — with Richardson and Kearse battling for the job as the No. 3 receiver (recall that last season ended with Baldwin and Lockett as the two receivers in the base offense followed by Kearse and Richardson until Lockett was injured).

Seattle ended last year with six WRs on the 53-man roster , and as of now McEvoy and Darboh would seem to be the fifth and sixth WRs. But Williams and Lawler — each heading into make-or-break seasons — will obviously factor in. And Grayson’s speed is apparently catching the team’s eye, as evidenced by Carroll’s comments during an ESPN 710 interview Thursday morning.

CENTER

Starter: Justin Britt

• Joey Hunt

• Will Pericak

• Ross Burbank

Comment: For now, putting most of the offensive linemen at the position where it would appear they are the most likely to play the majority of the time — obviously, many will play multiple spots and could contend for time at several different positions.

Britt returns as the starting center and appears the one sure thing on the line heading into the season. 2017 draft pick Pocic played center at LSU but it sounds like he’s more likely to play guard/tackle this season.

RIGHT GUARD

Starter: Mark Glowinski

• Oday Aboushi

• Ethan Pocic

Comment: One of the more interesting aspects of Carroll’s ESPN 710 Seattle radio appearance is that Glowinski — the starter at left guard last year — appears headed to RG this year. Pocic figures to get a look at both guard and tackle. But maybe guard is most likely at the moment, and he would battle with free agent signee Aboushi .

Last year’s starting right guard, Germain Ifedi, is likely heading to right tackle.

LEFT GUARD

Starters: Rees Odhiambo/Luke Joeckel

• Jordan Roos

Comment: With Carroll saying Thursday that Glowinski is going to right guard, that appears to leave left guard as a battle between Joeckel and Odhiambo, for now.

RIGHT TACKLE

Starter: Germain Ifedi

• Ethan Pocic

• Robert Myers

Comment: Ifedi is the front-runner at right tackle with Pocic and Robert Myers, a practice squad player the team is said to be high on, also competing there.

LEFT TACKLE

Starter: Luke Joeckel

• George Fant

• Rees Odhiambo

• Justin Senior

Comment: One key to all of this is figuring out where Joeckel fits best. It feels like the rest of the line will come together once that is determined. The Seahawks have hinted they see Joeckel as potentially a better fit at guard than tackle. If so, that seems to leave left tackle wide open for Fant.