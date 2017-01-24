The Seahawks had a good defensive line in 2016 and the bulk of the key players will be back in 2017.

If leaky was often the operative word for the Seattle offensive line in 2016, than sturdy usually best fit the defensive front.

A veteran line (the primary starter at each position was 30 years old or older by the end of the season) keyed a run defense that led the NFL in fewest yards allowed per rush — 3.4 — which also tied a team record set two years earlier.

The Seahawks also finished with 42 sacks, their most since getting 47 in the Super Bowl-title season of 2013.

Obviously, there’s more at work than just the defensive line play in each of those stats. But each also seemed to adequately illustrate the play of a line that generally held up well in 2016 (among those agreeing was Pro Football Focus, which rated Seattle as having the best front seven in the NFL this season).

As we continue our review of Seattle’s position groups in 2016 and look ahead to 2017, here’s an overview of the defensive line.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

STARTERS

Michael Bennett

Snaps played: 565 of 1,080, 52.32 percent (per Pro Football Reference).

Contract situation: Signed through 2020 season.

Stats: 34 tackles, five sacks

Cliff Avril

Snaps played: 832 of 1,080, 77.0 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

Stats: 39 tackles, 11.5 sacks.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

STARTERS

Athya Rubin

Snaps played: 601 of 1,080, 55.6 percent

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

Stats: 38 tackles, one sack.

Tony McDaniel

Snaps played: 485 of 1,080, 45 percent.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Stats: 43 tackles, zero sacks.

Jarran Reed

Snaps played: 477 of 1,080, 44.1 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

Stats: 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

BACKUP ENDS/TACKLES



Frank Clark

Snaps played: 682 of 1,080, 63.1.

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

Stats: 47 tackles, 10 sacks.

Cassius Marsh

Snaps played: 388 of 1,080, 36 percent

Contract situation: Signed through 2017.

Stats: 16 tackles, three sacks

John Jenkins

Snaps played: 33 of 1,080, 3.6 percent.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Stats: Three tackles, zero sacks.

(Rookie end/tackle Quinton Jefferson played 20 snaps before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Garrison Smith, who played 61 snaps, also ended the season on Injured Reserve and is under contract through 2017. Damontre Moore, who played 104 snaps, also ended the season on IR and is now an unrestricted free agent).

2016 REVIEW

The Seahawks had three of four starters returning in 2016 — Bennett, Avril and Rubin, the latter re-signing a three-year contract last spring. The one spot Seattle had to fill was its other tackle position, vacated when the team decided not to re-sign Brandon Mebane.

Jarran Reed was drafted specifically to fill that role, and when a few other backup options fell through (such as Sealver Siliga) Seattle also brought back Tony McDaniel in August.

Those five joined with Clark and Marsh — who typically played mostly in nickel packages — to form the team’s usual seven-man rotation up front.

Avril, 30, had a career year with 11.5 sacks and his first Pro Bowl invite, and Bennett, 31, was as good as ever before and after missing five games at mid-season with a knee injury.

Clark also took a needed step forward in his second season with 10 sacks. And the run defense numbers suggest that Reed/Rubin/McDaniel typically did their job (McDaniel, who just turned 32, started 10 games this year and Reed six, with Reed re-emerging as the starter at the other tackle spot alongside Rubin for the playoffs).

Seattle, though, at times lacked for an interior pass rush from its base defense (the tackles combined for 2.5 sacks, which contrasts to nine in 2013).

GRADE: A-minus. Bennett and Avril continue to form what is as good of a defensive end duo in the NFL. But the four-man rush was at times a question.

OFF-SEASON OBJECTIVES

The Seahawks took care of a big one in late December when they signed Bennett to a three-year contract extension that Bennett himself said likely means he will play out the rest of his career in Seattle.

With Avril, Clark, Rubin and Reed all under contract through at least 2018, Seattle doesn’t have huge urgent needs on the defensive line, though continuing to add young talent up front is always vital.

But as coach Pete Carroll said recently, acquiring more pass rushers is a goal every season regardless of what the roster looks like.

“If I don’t say that we need more pass rush after every year then I’m screwed up,” Carroll said. “You’ve probably heard that every season.”

And there have already been some rumblings connecting Seattle to possibly making a run at free-agent-to-be defensive end Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals (if in part due to the fact that new Seattle defensive line coach Clint Hurtt coached Campbell in college at Miami).

Carroll also sounds excited about the potential of Jefferson, whose rookie year never got off the ground due to injuries.

It’s unclear if McDaniel will be back, and Jenkins is also an unrestricted free agent. But as a former three-round pick of the Saints in 2013, he may be intriguing enough to keep arond.

Regardless, the Seahawks will need to add some depth and competition at the tackle spots, especially early-down run-stopping specialists.

NEXT: Linebackers.