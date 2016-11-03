We gain an extra hour of sleep when we go off daylight saving time on Sunday.

Or four hours, if you’re lucky enough to get the Jags or Niners game on TV.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Belichick trades sons to Browns after they ask for more allowance.”

• In the Cleveland Plain Dealer: “Curses.”

Hooking left

It’s not the most scientific survey ever designed, but Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview, Texas, put huge portraits of the presidential candidates on hay bales as targets on its driving range.

Judging by the ball count, more golfers are “teed off” at Hillary.

Pitcher perfect

Cubs win! Cubs win! Somewhere, you have to figure, there’s an old goat in a bar sneaking sips of Harry Caray’s ice-cold Budweiser.

Fore thought

“Forget the cars,” says comedy writer Tim Hunter. “I need a self-driving golf ball!”

Name game

Among the rebranded nicknames for Class AA minor-league teams for next season:

• Jacksonville (Fla.) Jumbo Shrimp

• Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies

Punting time

The Eagles released receiver Josh Huff after he was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and carrying a gun without a permit.

Or to put it in football terms, a bad three-and-out.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after the Cubs needed seven games, a rain delay and extra innings to finally end their World Series curse: “When you have waited 108 years to be a winner, who needs to rush things?”

• Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon, to USA Today, on the NFL’s diminished TV ratings: “There’s a lot of bad quarterbacking out there.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on this year’s dramatic World Series finale: “Well, that was fun, so what time is Game 8?”

• Joe Bryant of FootballGuys.com, on the Bear QB’s dour sideline demeanor: “Jay Cutler always looks like the ‘before’ guy in every cold- and flu-remedy commercial.”

Getting an eyeful

Police in Largo, Fla., arrested a man for yanking out his artificial left eye in anger and throwing it at an emergency-room doctor.

Guess it’s a lucky thing for umpires that Lou Piniella didn’t have a glass eye.