The Dallas Cowboys handed the Seattle Seahawks one of the three things they needed to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs Monday night — a loss by the Detroit Lions.

Dallas’ 42-21 win over the Lions dropped Detroit to 9-6 on the season and behind Seattle, which is 9-5-1, in NFC playoff positioning.

And that means the Seahawks will enter the final weekend of the NFL season holding the No. 3 spot in the NFC.

Dallas, which is now 13-2, has already clinched the No. 1 seed.

Atlanta, which is 10-5, holds the No. 2 seed.

The Falcons need only beat the New Orleans Saints, in a game that will be played in Atlanta, to get the No. 2 seed.

But if Atlanta loses, then the Seahawks can claim the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday at San Francisco — the Atlanta game was flexed this week to the 1:25 Pacific time slot, meaning the Falcons and Seahawks are playing at the same time, so both teams will go into the game assuming they need to win to get the No. 2 seed.

Getting the No. 2 seed is important because that means getting a bye in the wild card round on Jan. 7-8 and going straight to hosting a game in the divisional round Jan. 14-15 — the top two seeds each get byes in the wild-card round and then a home game in the divisional round. (The only three times Seattle has advanced to the Super Bowl it has done so by being a No. 1 seed and getting a bye and then winning two home games.)

Seattle lost control of its destiny for the No. 2 seed with its 34-31 loss to Arizona on Saturday, which caused the Seahawks to fall behind Atlanta — and for a moment, Detroit. But the Lions’ loss Monday moved Seattle back to the third spot. Detroit losing means that Seattle beats the 49ers then the worst the Seahawks will be is the No. 3 seed, and hosting the No. 6 seed — which could be Detroit, Green Bay, Washington, or Tampa Bay (really low odds, but the Bucs are still alive) in the wild card round.

To recap the NFC playoff situation heading into the final weekend:

Atlanta, 10-5, has already clinched the NFC South, and is currently the No. 2 seed (the Falcons also hold tiebreakers on the Lions and Packers which is why Atlanta needs only to win to get the No. 2 weed).

Green Bay, 9-6, is now the No. 4 seed, winning the tiebreaker with Detroit due to its 34-27 win over the Lions on Sept. 25. (The winner of the Green Bay-Detroit game this Sunday will be the NFC North champ. But if Washington beats the Giants then whoever loses the Detroit-Green Bay game is out of the playoffs, potentially making the Detroit-Green Bay game essentially a playoff game).

The New York Giants, at 10-5, have clinched the No. 5 seed no matter what happens in the final weekend (recall that while the Giants could finish with a better record than Seattle, only the division winners get the top four seeds). As the No. 5 seed, the Giants are assured of playing on the road against the No. 4 seed in the wild-card round, which could well be Seattle.

Green Bay, Detroit, Washington (8-6-1) could all still end up as the No. 6 seed. So could 8-7 Tampa Bay, though as laid out here, the Bucs’ chances are really, really slight.

If Seattle is the No. 2 seed, then it would face the highest-remaining seed of the winners from the first weekend in the divisional round.

Seattle could also still be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, meaning its opponents could be any of the teams still alive for the wild card spots.

A simple way to view it from Seattle’s perspective also became more clear Tuesday morning — if Seattle beats the 49ers Sunday then it is either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers then they are guaranteed to be the No. 4 seed.