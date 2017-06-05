Let’s be frank about this: Kaepernick should have a job. Assuming he isn’t being unreasonable about compensation, there is no reason he shouldn’t have a deal right now.

Giants receiver Roger Lewis was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence. Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was popped a week earlier for the same thing.

Jets receiver Robby Anderson? Washington linebacker Junior Galette? San Francisco cornerback Tramaine Brock? Each booked within the past two months for resisting arrest, or disorderly conduct, or domestic violence.

USA Today keeps a database of NFL players who have been arrested, and if you look, you’ll notice 17 have been arrested in this offseason alone. One name you won’t find in that database, however, is Colin Kaepernick.

But apparently he’s the most reprehensible man in football.

Yes, he is controversial. Yes, his protests polarized a country. Yes, he’s made missteps that have put off his initial supporters. But he’s also an asset who is more valuable than half the QBs with contracts right now.

Oh, and he’s a decent human.

Kaepernick’s name was thrust into the headlines once again Monday after the Seahawks seemed to officially pass on him. Despite bringing Kaep in for a workout, Seattle signed 28-year-old Austin Davis to compete with Trevone Boykin for the role of Russell Wilson’s backup.

Davis has played in just 13 NFL games, made zero appearances last year, and posted a passer rating of 66.2 in his three performances with the Browns in 2015. The 29-year-old Kaepernick, meanwhile, has played in 69 games — and logged a 90.7 passer rating last year while throwing 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Those numbers are superior to just about every backup QB in the NFL, but Kaepernick isn’t getting a sniff. People like Blaine Gabbert, who threw five touchdowns and six interceptions in his sixth straight losing season last year, on the other hand, are finding homes.

Last Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Kaep is “a starter in this league.” Yet, based on the actions of every team in the NFL, the idea of being associated with him seems to be a nonstarter.

Why?

Actually, the “why” is obvious. Owners either see Kaepernick as anti-American, or fear a revolution from their fan base if they were to bring him aboard. Somehow, signing him would be a tacit endorsement of his value system, and that’s too much to bear for a non Pro Bowl-caliber signal caller.

Never mind that NFL rosters have harbored felons for decades. Never mind that, before the surveillance video surfaced, Ravens fans greeted Ray Rice with an ovation at training camp after his arrest.

Kaepernick donated $1 million to charity last season and has been seen giving away free suits outside a parole office. Is this really the guy whose character is going to sink a franchise?

Look, Kaepernick is many hash marks short of perfect. He didn’t vote, he sported “pig” socks mocking cops, and he made waves by donning a shirt with Fidel Castro’s image last year.

He also had to know the risk he was taking by protesting, and if spreading his message was more important than securing a roster spot, he can’t complain about this apparent blackball.

Still, this a bad look for the NFL.

If we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that fans are going to watch football games no matter what. Domestic violence? CTE? Lifetimes of pain and suffering after retirement? These topics make for good copy on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but once kickoff comes, nobody cares. Yet somehow a peaceful protester is unemployable because he denigrates the shield.

You don’t have to like Colin Kaepernick. You don’t have to respect his views or actions, either. Right or wrong, there are a lot of people he offended last season, and he continued to kneel nonetheless.

But if teams are going to ostracize him for character issues, they might want to scan the other names on their rosters first. And if fans are going to boo him relentlessly, they might want to be careful about who they’re cheering for.

Kaepernick is a controversial figure. There is no question about that.

He deserves a good portion of the criticism and scrutiny that he has received over the past few months.

But to deny him a job?

He doesn’t deserve that.