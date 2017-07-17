It looks like it will at least be another month or so before there is resolution to legal issues facing Seattle backup quarterback Trevone Boykin.

One of the questions hanging over the Seahawks as they headed into the off-season — the resolution of backup quarterback Trevone Boykin’s legal issues arising from two arrests related to an incident in Dallas in March — will apparently wait a little longer for an answer.

An appearance Boykin had scheduled in Dallas County Criminal Court for July 14 relating to misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication has instead been rescheduled to Tuesday Aug. 22, a court spokesperson said via e-mail Monday.

A reason for the rescheduling was not immediately given. Boykin had been set for the July 14 date following an arraignment in May.

The Aug. 22 appearance would come in between the Seahawks’ second and third preseason games — Seattle hosts the Vikings on Aug. 18 and the Chiefs on Aug. 25.

The upshot is that there apparently won’t be any resolution on Boykin’s situation heading into training camp and that it’s possible it could linger into the regular season.

Boykin was arrested on March 27 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a crowded sidewalk. Seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries that included a broken ankle and a dislocated arm, according to police and other reports. Boykin, who played at Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth, was arrested at the scene for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana and public intoxication.

Boykin was arrested again the following week when it was determined that the arrests violated his probation from another incident in December, 2015, when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The Seahawks have expressed confidence that Boykin will not be punished in any manner that would affect his availability for the season. The NFL can also impose its own discipline following the legal process if it finds that the incident violates the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

But Seattle also has added competition for Boykin for the backup quarterback job since he was arrested, signing veteran Austin Davis in May after also having brought in Colin Kaepernick for a visit.

Boykin, who won the backup spot in training camp in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent and played in five games while completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Davis are the only other two QBs on the roster behind starter Russell Wilson.

Head coach Pete Carroll offered some praise for the play of Davis following the team’s June mini-camp appearing to indicate there could be a good battle for the backup spot.

“Austin did really well,’’ Carroll said of Davis, who has 10 NFL starts in a career dating to 2012 going 3-7 in those games. “Amazingly bright football player. He blew us away with how fast he could pick stuff up. He brings more playtime experience, just in the meeting room that we treasure. He’s been there, he’s played games and all that. Trevone hasn’t had that and can’t have that yet. It’s been a good mix so far. So we brought him in and we’ll make these evaluations as we get back but I think Austin showed very well for himself. He’s got his own style. He’s a different style player than Trevone or Russell, of course, but I kind of like what he brought us.”