The struggles of the passing game Sunday, and Jermaine Kearse the last few weeks, have led to speculation the team could look into changing up playing roles at the receiving spot going forward.

The Seahawks had little time this week to sift through the rubble of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at Green Bay, turning quick attention to the Thursday night game against the Rams.

The quick turnaround also means not a lot of time to change much. But one thing worth wondering is whether the Seahawks would think to shake up the receiving rotation in any manner.

And specifically, would the Seahawks look to reduce Jermaine Kearse’s role while possibly increasing the snaps for any or all of Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson and Tanner McEvoy.

Kearse has become the target of a lot of fan frustration the last few weeks as the Seattle offense has been more hit-and-miss than usual.

After a decent start to the season, Kearse hasn’t been as productive of late — he has 35 receptions on 71 targets this season for 429 yards, but just 11 on 33 for 148 yareds in the last five games, including just one catch on six targets for seven yards against Green Bay (though Wilson overthrew Kearse on one route and another was a throw into coverage that was tipped and intercepted). Kearse’s overall catch rate of 49 percent this year pales in comparison to his 72 percent of last season.

That’s also the lowest of any of Seattle’s regular receivers — Doug Baldwin has caught 77 percent of targets and Lockett 58 percent.

There’s a lot that goes into the success of the passing game, of course. Seattle’s running game has been spotty all season allowing some opponents to concentrate more defensive resources on stopping the Seahawks’ passing attack, to name one. Russell Wilson has also dealt with injuries much of the season while working behind a developing offensive line, which also has had the offense struggling to find its rhythm at times. And Sunday, Wilson was simply as off-target as he has ever been.

But Kearse’s struggles of late have led some to wonder if the team might consider other options.

It’s worth remembering that for much of the season, Seattle’s options at receiver have been limited.

Lockett suffered a sprained knee in the second week of the season against the Rams that had the Seahawks limiting his snaps for the next month or so. Richardson has also dealt with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the win against Carolina on Dec. 4. And McEvoy didn’t become a full-time receiver until into the regular season, initially making the roster in part because he was able to play some tight end, where the team needed some depth due to an injury to Nick Vannett and not knowing the first week or two how many snaps per game Jimmy Graham could handle.

But everyone is now healthy and McEvoy has proven to be a reliable option as he has gotten more playing time of late, catching three passes on three targets in the loss to Green Bay for 41 yards and a touchdown. McEvoy has seven receptions on nine targets this year for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while also having thrown a pass for 43 yards and blocked a punt.

While he’s played just 93 offensive snaps for the season, 33 have come the last two weeks. True, much of that has come in garbage time, with each game a blowout. But his production has also opened up the eyes of the coaches.

“I think Tanner’s doing a nice job,’’ offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Tuesday. “He’s come a long way. When he first moved over to the wide receiver position it was really new to him. He’s grown each and every week, each and every practice he’s gotten better.

“At the beginning of training camp, you go up against Richard Sherman, he stones him at the line. Now he’s got his plan, now he knows how to get off. He’s always had a great ability to catch, he’s always been a very smooth athlete, makes catching looking very easy. He’s big, he can run, he can change direction, so all that’s good. Just all the technique and learning the position. He’s kind of a lucky horseshoe a little bit. Every time he goes in, something good happens. You like those kind of guys.”

That the Seahawks might simply replace Kearse with McEvoy seems a stretch, and coach Pete Carroll basically dismissed that idea when asked about possibly switching the roles of Kearse and McEvoy on Monday.

“Jermaine has been a really good player for us and he busts his tail everyday that he’s with us,’’ Carroll said. “We’re just trying to get connections and do things right. We’re always competing. If you watch, we always mix our guys, they’re all playing and being a part of it. There’s no clear statement to be made to satisfy your question there, no.”

Kearse generally is one of Seattle’s two receivers, along with Baldwin, in two-receiver sets — Baldwin has played 86 percent of snaps this season and Kearse 81 percent. Lockett plays more often in three-receiver sets, having played 58 percent of snaps this season (with his snaps intentionally limited in a few games as he recovered from his knee injury) with Richardson (27 percent and McEvoy (11 percent) mixing in.

It’ll be interesting to see if any of that changes Thursday.