George Fant earned lots of praise from Seahawks coaches for his play against New Orleans Sunday in what was the first start of his NFL career.

The first quarter of George Fant’s first start as the left tackle for the Seattle Seahawks began pretty darn inauspiciously Sunday — penalties for clipping and a false start on the team’s first two drives, each of which contributed to punts on the way to a 25-20 loss to the Saints in New Orleans.

There would be two more penalties called on Fant before the day was through.

But by the time the game had ended, the Seahawks also had concluded that Fant — who hadn’t started a football game since junior high — had a future.

“Other than the four penalties, two of them where majors, he played really well,” Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said Thursday. “Looking forward to his next opportunity, as he is, and see if he can clean that stuff up.”

That may well come Monday night against Buffalo as Bradley Sowell — the starter the first six games of the season — was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. That Sowell was limited means he might be close to returning after suffering a sprained MCL against Arizona on Oct. 23. Conversely, the Seahawks don’t seem to be rushing to get Fant out of the lineup after the former Western Kentucky basketball star played maybe better than they had thought he would in his first career start and if Sowell is still limited at all by the weekend then Fant may get another start.

Asked if Fant had exceeded expectations Sunday, Cable said: “Yeah. I don’t think there’s any question about that. Especially with the noise, playing an experienced rusher (Cameron Jordan) and all that, yeah. I thought there would be a few more hiccups there but he handled the game itself really well. It’s just some of those decision-making issues.”

That latter comment refers to the penalties —Fant was also charged with another false start that was officially listed as going to Mark Glowinski, and an illegal block in the waist announced as being committed by Justin Britt.

Still, Cable said throw out the penalties and Fant was deserving of, well, more than, uh Fant praise.

“In terms of the environment and execute what he was asked to do, protection, run game, all that, really well done for the first time out,” Cable said. “He learned a lot, too. The illegal chop from behind, you can’t do that now, hands to the back and space on the (C.J.) Prosise run (an 8-yard run called back due to the penalty), those kind of things like that. He’s good that way. It’s all new for him, so as he has those hiccups, he’ll put it in file and move on and make it better.”

So could Fant contend for the permanent starting job at left tackle even when Sowell gets healthy? Cable’s answer left the door wide open.

“We’ll see,” Cable said. “We need to get Brad healthy, he’ll start to get some work this week, and then we’ll work out where we’re going to put this thing together.”

Even if the Seahawks went back to Sowell once he got healthy, Fant at the moment appears to have done enough to be part of the team’s long-range plan at the position.

Recall that Sowell has a one-year, $1 million contract, meaning he will again be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Fant, meanwhile, has the typical contract for an undrafted free agent — three years, $1.62 million total. Not that the team couldn’t easily bring back Sowell. But with Fant under club control at the basically the cheapest value possibly for three years, if he were to prove able to play the position at a more-than-adequate level it would open up lots of flexibility for the Seahawks elsewhere.

“Pretty happy for him, happy for our team,” Cable said today of Fant’s rise. “I think it makes us better in some ways and it will obviously create some competition moving forward.”

Competition with potentially pretty long-ranging implications.