ESPN reported Friday the Seahawks are one of three teams interested in free agent defensive lineman Jared Odrick.

One position the Seahawks have yet to really address in the off-season is the interior defensive line.

So it only makes sense that Seattle is listed as one of three teams interested in Jared Odrick, a 29-year-old free agent who is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with 63 starts.

Odrick was released by the Jaguars in February having played just two seasons of a five-year, $42.5 million contract, after having played from 2010-14 with Miami.

ESPN reports the Seahawks, Eagles and Giants have all expressed interest in Odrick, a 6-5, 304-pounder who played mostly defensive end for the Jaguars but could also be used as a pass-rushing tackle, a spot where the Seahawks could use some reinforcements having yet to re-sign free agent Tony McDaniel and also losing tackle John Jenkins in free agency.

Odrick played just six games in 2016 while battling several injuries, notably a shoulder ailment that ultimately landed him on Injured Reserve in December. But he reportedly passed a physical when taking a visit with the Patriots.

ESPN notes teams could wait until after the draft to sign Odrick, at which point they’d have a clearer idea of their needs on the defensive line (and since Odrick was released he will not factor into the compensatory pick formula).

That Odrick, who is represented by Drew Rosenhaus and played at Penn State, spent two seasons playing in a Jacksonville defense similar to that run by the Seahawks gives Seattle some good film to see how he could be used here.

Seattle has Athyba Rubin and Jarran Reed back as likely starters at the two tackle spots, and also has Frank Clark and Quinton Jefferson as guys who can play both end and move inside in the nickel and rush the passer, which is the role one would assume the Seahawks would see for Odrick.

But as coach Pete Carroll said last year, teams can never have enough pass rushers, and the Seahawks felt that their inside pass rush was a specific weakness at times last season, so a pursuit of Odrick makes a lot of sense.