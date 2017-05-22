Defensive end Cliff Avril became the second Seahawk on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players of 2017 on Monday night.

Defensive end Cliff Avril became the second member of the Seahawks to be named to the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players of 2017, checking in at No. 56.

As Avril himself noted in a tweet, that’s also his jersey number (coincidence or not? The mind reels).

Avril is the second Seahawk on the list — receiver Doug Baldwin checked in earlier at No. 88 — and made it for the first time in his career (coming off a season in which he also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career after leading the Seahawks with 11.5 sacks.

It’s already been revealed that the Seahawks are expected to have six more players on the list, which would give them the most of any NFL team on the list.

The Seahawks last year had six players on the list: QB Russell Wilson (17), CB Richard Sherman (20), S Kam Chancellor (32), DL Michael Bennett (59), S Earl Thomas (66), and Baldwin (72).

The list is compiled in part via a vote of players.

Ten players are unveiled in a one-hour show on NFL Network each week.