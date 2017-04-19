Seahawks Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch are touring Haiti --- the home country of Avril's parents --- this week.

Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett are among the six Seahawks starters not present for the beginning of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

But what they are doing instead can’t be faulted — visiting Haiti as part of Avril’s well-documented efforts to build schools and just in general try to improve the country that is the homeland of his parents.

Avril has been posting about the trip on Twitter and other social media throughout Tuesday. It is the second straight year he has taken a contingent of teammates and others to Haiti.

Avril explained in one Tweet that he wants to visit the school he is helping to build there as well as do some health clinics and also show people “the other side of Haiti. … I want to show you how beautiful of an island it is.”

Bennett also accompanied Avril and Seahawks.com reported that the group will also soon be joined by Marshawn Lynch. That Lynch is in Haiti doesn’t mean he can’t work out a deal with the Raiders, a negotiation that remains ongoing. But it is noteworthy that he will apparently be away for a little while with those talks still unsettled.

It has been confirmed that cornerback Richard Sherman is not expected to attend the team’s first two phases of its offseason program, apparently due to the fact that the team remains considering the idea of trading him, with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor also reported by ESPN to be staying away for now.

As noted, the program is voluntary and it is not uncommon for some veterans to come and go. Because it is voluntary players are not fined for missing (nor are they specifically paid for attending).