Seahawk defensive end Cliff Avril called reports of a divided locker room "fake news'' on Friday.

Reports of a divided Seahawks’ locker room that have permeated throughout the offseason?

Just “fake news” in the words of defensive end Cliff Avril, echoing a theme of every Seahawks player and coach who has been asked about those reports in the last month or so.

Avril made that comment Friday during an appearing on the NFL No Huddle show with hosts Nick Ferguson and Brian Webber on TuneIn.

Said Avril in a quote transcribed by TuneIn: “I think it’s all fake news. I think it’s all dead. It was a dead period so people needed something to talk about. At the same time too, lets be honest. There are 90 guys in the locker room right now. There is no way that 90 guys are going to always get along. And that’s just what it is. I’m pretty sure there are people at your job right now that’s way less than 90 that don’t get along. That’s just part of it. Now as far as it being Russ (Russell Wilson) and Sherm (Richard Sherman) or Russ and whoever, I don’t think that’s true. I’ve never had any issues with Russ. I don’t think anybody has any issues with Russ. We all want the best for Russ and Russ wants the best for us. That is the only way we are going to succeed. I haven’t seen it. I don’t know what they are referring to. Maybe they know something that I don’t know.”

While Avril and others are doing what they can to make the topic go away, that the questions continue to be asked shows that’s not likely to happen anytime soon.