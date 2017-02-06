The Seahawks on Monday learned they had lost safety Tyvis Powell, who was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

When the Seahawks decided they needed some kick return help for the playoffs and decided to sign veteran Devin Hester, they waived rookie safety Tyvis Powell to make room on the 53-man roster.

And when they made that move, the Seahawks hoped against hope that Powell would slip through waivers and go unclaimed and that they could then re-sign him.

Instead, Seattle got official word Monday of what it had sort of expected — that Powell had been claimed by another team. In fact, Powell was claimed by the first team that had a chance, the Cleveland Browns (the waiver claim order is the same as that for the NFL Draft).

Cleveland announced Monday it had claimed Powell, who starred at Ohio State and is a native of Bedford, Ohio, right outside Cleveland.

Powell became something of an organization and fan favorite when he made Seattle’s 53-man roster with some strong performances in the pre-season notably intercepting a pass in the pre-season opener against Kansas City along with a couple of key special teams plays that caused coach Pete Carroll to say “I don’t remember a first year guy having a first game that was that obvious like that. It was very impressive.”

Powell, though, played sparingly during the regular season, active for just eight games and playing only on special teams, making three tackles on coverage units.

And when the Seahawks needed to clear a roster spot to make room for Hester, a few other complicating factors (detailed here, and which included having brought back trusted free agent veteran Jeron Johnson as a backup safety) led to the decision to waive Powell.

Shortly after the news broke, Powell Tweeted thanks to some members of the Seahawks: “Hey @ RSherman_25 @ Kam_Chancellor @ Earl_Thomas @ dshead24 & @ StayingInMyLane I appreciate everything y’all taught me. Bros 4 life! Ba-Lee Dat!”