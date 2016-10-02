Seahawks running back C.J. Spiller had plenty of time for self-reflection this week. First, he flew to New York on Monday to work out with the Jets. And then on Tuesday night, he flew to Seattle, where he eventually signed with the Seahawks.

“You just take a lot of time just thinking to yourself,” Spiller said.

The previous week, Spiller worked out at Clemson, waiting for a team to call. Last Sunday, he went to church and watched NFL games from his couch.

So it was a bit surprising to see Spiller catch a touchdown pass against the Jets, the same team he worked out for earlier in the week, and play after practicing with the Seahawks for just two days.

“There were a lot of nights I stayed up late to try to get it down as quick as I can because I knew it was a possibility that I could play,” Spiller said. “I just wanted to make sure I knew what I was doing if I was out there.”

The Seahawks signed the veteran Spiller because rookie C.J. Prosise, their usual third-down back, is still out with an injured wrist.

Spiller had two catches for five yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball two times for 12 yards.

On the touchdown catch, it looked like quarterback Russell Wilson had to move Spiller just before the snap. Wilson made a throw between two defenders where only Spiller could catch it, and Spiller made a great catch slightly behind him.

The Seahawks have their bye week, and Carroll said they could get Prosise by their next game in two weeks.