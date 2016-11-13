The first career start for rookie C.J. Prosise at tailback at New England Sunday night gave a jumpstart to a Seahawks rushing attack that entered the night on pace for the lowest total in team history, averaging 75.4 yards per game.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first career start for rookie C.J. Prosise at tailback at New England on Sunday gave a jumpstart to a Seahawks rushing attack that entered the night on pace for the lowest total in team history, averaging 75.4 yards a game.

Seattle had almost that many at halftime — 67 on 13 attempts — led by the 40 of Prosise on eight carries.

Prosise finished with 66 yards on 17 carries.

The third-round draft choice from Notre Dame had replaced a struggling Christine Michael in the fourth quarter of victory last Monday over Buffalo when Seattle was held to 33 yards on 12 carries, the second-fewest in a victory in franchise history and third-fewest in any game since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010.

That move sent strong hints that Prosise would get his first start and he did indeed, though Michael also saw regular action throughout the first half, showing no ill affects from the hamstring issue that had him listed as questionable.

Michael added 19 yards on three carries as the Seahawks ended the first half with as many rushing yards as it had in four of the past seven games. He finished with 22 on five carries as the Seahawks had 96 rushing yards.

While the team had officially stated Prosise would start, he confirmed it before the game, tweeting, “Blessed to be where I am. Got the opportunity, now it’s time to run with it! Go hawks!!…’’

Prosise’s first half bettered what he had for the season coming into the game — he had 30 yards on nine carries in four previous games, having missed four other games with a broken bone in his wrist.

The emergence of Prosise has added to Seattle’s optimism that the running game will improve as next week the Seahawks might also get back Thomas Rawls, the team’s leading rusher last year who has not played since the second game of the season because of a hairline fracture in his fibula.

Seahawks hold on to No. 2 spot in NFC

Even before the Seahawks hit the field against the Patriots, they had been assured of holding on to No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs thanks to defeats by Atlanta and Minnesota.

The reason for that is that while Seattle entered the game with a chance it could be no better than tied for the third-best record in the NFC, the Seahawks were assured of having the second-best record among division leaders — and it is the leaders of the four divisions that get the top four seeds in the six-team conference playoff format.

Dallas is assured of still being the No. 1 seed (at 8-1 after beating the Steelers 35-30).

The other division leaders are Detroit and Minnesota tied at 5-4 in the NFC North and Atlanta at 6-4 in the NFC South.

Even if Seattle had lost, a 5-3-1 record would have been percentage points ahead of Atlanta’s 6-4 (.611 compared to .600).

The Giants could move to 6-3 with a victory Monday night and ahead of Seattle and Washington also is now 5-3-1.

As the No. 2 seed, Seattle would have a first-round bye and then play the highest-remaining seed after the games of the first weekend.

Carroll returns to old haunts

The game was the first for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at New England after having been fired as coach of the Patriots following the 1999 season.

Carroll coached the Pats for three years and then stayed in the area the following year before taking over at USC in 2001.

“You can’t forget being there,’’ said Carroll, who was 27-21 with New England. “There’s a little bit of that. It was an awesome place to coach and work and represent and all that. I’m looking forward, I’ve never seen the stadium, never been there. I’m looking forward to seeing the whole new set up and all.”

Notes

• Brock Coyle got his third consecutive start at strongside linebacker. Kevin Pierre-Louis, who played nearby at Boston College, was healthy but for now the team has decided to go with Coyle, a third-year player from Montana who spent most of his first two years as a backup middle linebacker.

Seattle expects regular starting strongside linebacker Mike Morgan back in a few weeks. Morgan had sports hernia surgery following the Oct. 2 game against the Jets and was placed on IR, but it is expected he will be the one player the Seahawks call off IR this year.

• Tom Brady’s interception in the second quarter was not only his first of the year but also the first of the season for the Pats. New England was trying to become the first team since 1960 to go the first nine games of the year without an interception. However, before the interception by DeShawn Shead the Patriots set an NFL record for most passes without a pick to start a season. The record was 251 by Washington in 2008. The Pats streak ended at 259.

• Tight end Nick Vannett was on the field for the first play, getting what would be officially his first start. That gave the Seahawks four rookies who were official starters along with Prosise, left tackle George Fant and right guard Germain Ifedi. It was the third consecutive start for Fant, who played again in place of injured Bradley Sowell, who was one of Seattle’s seven inactive players.

• Seattle’s seven inactive players were: WR Tanner McEvoy, Rawls, SS Tyvis Powell, OL Rees Odhiambo, DE Michael Bennett, Sowell and TE Luke Willson.

Rawls (fibula), Bennett (knee), Sowell (knee) and Willson (knee) are all injured. The other three are healthy inactives to get the team’s roster down to the game-day limit of 46.

The Seahawks hope Bennett will be back in the next week or two. Carroll said Friday there is a chance Rawls will be back next Sunday against the Eagles. Sowell and Willson each did some practice and might be able to return next week as well.