Chandler Catanzaro wasn’t certain if the Seahawks took exception to his celebration. To be honest, he barely remembers what he did following his game-winning field goal as time expired in Arizona’s 34-31 win over Seattle on Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

Chandler Catanzaro wasn’t certain if the Seahawks took exception to his celebration. To be honest, he barely remembers what he did following his game-winning field goal as time expired in Arizona’s 34-31 win over Seattle on Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

“I was just enjoying the moment and sometimes I just go into blackout mode and whatever happens, happens,” he said.

With the score tied at 31-31 and the Cardinals having just marched 50 yards in 33 seconds, Catanzaro and the field goal unit were forced to hurry onto the field to set up for the game-winning 43-yard field goal with the clock ticking down following an 8-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald to the 25-yard-line. Arizona was out of timeouts and they had roughly about 15 seconds to get everything set and go.

“We practice it all the time,” Catanzaro said. “We’ve repped that situation a bunch. We call it ‘hurry.’”

It looked as easy as practice. The snap and hold were perfect for Catanzaro, who coolly blasted the ball through the uprights of the south end zone with room to spare as time expired.

“I’m really happy for Cat to hit a game winner,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said.

Having missed a 53-yard attempt going into the open north end zone early in the third quarter, Catanzaro felt comfortable kicking into the enclosed south end, having made a 42-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter.

“There wasn’t much wind,” he said. “That open end, I did notice it doesn’t carry as far. Going that way (south end zone), I thought the ball carried a little more on kickoffs and field goals. I hit from 55 with some room to spare in warm-ups. So I really felt comfortable from about 58 and in.”

The Cardinals’ offense made it easier, using a big 29-yard completion from Carson Palmer to running back David Johnson to get to the Seahawks’ 33-yard line. Then it was just adding a few more yards for comfort before rushing in for the kick.

“We knew we had enough time and everybody was ready on the sideline,” Arians said. “We thought we could get 10 yards and make it an easier field goal. Everybody was poised.”

Catanzaro knew the kick was good the moment it left his foot and didn’t wait for the referee’s signal to celebrate. Moments after contact, he turned and sprinted to midfield near the Seahawks’ logo, delivering a prolonged stare at the stunned Seattle sideline. A few Arizona players called it mean-mugging in the locker room and Catanzaro could only chuckle when watching the replay on a phone.

“Cat got that swagger,” said receiver J.J. Nelson. “So if any kicker could do it, it would be him.”

It appeared that a few of the Seahawks on the field were displeased with Catanzaro’s antics and a small outbreak of pushing and shoving erupted around him.

“I don’t mean to do it,” Catanzaro said. “Back at Clemson, I tripped over myself running away from my teammates after a kick. I think I said it before, but it might be from my soccer celebrations from when I was younger. I just get in that zone and I don’t know why I’m doing it.”

It was an explanation, not an apology. In a game where players have elaborate touchdown and sack celebrations, kickers need to have some fun, too.

“The one thing I’ve learned this year is that I don’t know how long this is going to last and I’m going to enjoy while it does,” he said. “It’s those moments that you live for as a kicker.”

Calls for Catanzaro to be replaced have been rampant this season. Coming into the game, he was 16 of 22 on field goals and had missed four extra points. His 72.7 field goal percentage was the lowest in the NFL. Of his struggles this season, the 6-6 tie in the previous matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks in Arizona was highly notable.

Catanzaro missed a 24-yard field goal in overtime to win the game, banging the chip shot off the upright.

“The first game against these guys didn’t go so well for me,” he said.

But thoughts of his previous failure against Seattle never entered his mind.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “I was focused on my process and keep that laser focus and zooming in on my targets, keeping my confidence up and striking it with authority. That’s what I did today.”