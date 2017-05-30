Running back Jonathan Stewart of the Carolina Panthers said he isn’t concerned about losing carries to Christian McCaffrey, the team’s first-round draft pick from Stanford. In Stewart’s eyes, the more talent on the Carolina roster, the better.

“Who cares? We want to win Super Bowls, right?” said Stewart, a graduate of Timberline High School in Lacey. “That’s the bottom line on why we drafted him. It’s not about people getting carries, or people getting touches, or getting touchdowns. It’s about what you can contribute” to the team.

Stewart has always approached things with a team-first mentality, having spent the majority of his nine-year career splitting reps with DeAngelo Williams.

The Panthers envision Stewart, 30, having a huge role in the offense after a solid season in which he ran for 824 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. That’s why they signed him to a one-year, $8 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.

The 5-foot-10, 240-pound Stewart is an entirely differently runner than the smaller McCaffrey.

Stewart is a power back who excels at breaking tackles, while McCaffrey is expected to bring more speed, quickness and versatility to the backfield as a pass receiver.

“It doesn’t change Jonathan’s role,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of the addition of McCaffrey. “We’re going to do what we do. (McCaffrey) is a young man who can come in and supplant some of those reps. He’s a dynamic player that can do some things Jonathan doesn’t do.”

For competitive reasons, Rivera won’t say exactly how the Panthers will use McCaffrey in conjunction with Stewart, but does predict they will be on the field at the same time in certain formations.

“There are a lot of things that we’re going to look at and do differently and move around,” Rivera said. “I’m excited about it.”

McCaffrey hasn’t been able to attend organized team activities (OTAs) because Stanford is on the quarter grading system, meaning he can’t practice until the school’s exams are complete.

But Carolina coaches have been talking with him on Skype on an almost daily basis, and they continue to install plays.

“Jonathan will do the things he always does,” Rivera said. “He will play his role. Christian will have his role, too, and do his things accordingly.”

Stewart shrugged his shoulders and said he had “no reaction” when the team drafted a running back in the first round.

Stewart, who played college ball at Oregon, said turning 30 in March isn’t weighing on his shoulders.

He has missed 21 games over the past five years with toe, foot and ankle problems, and hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2011. But he said limited playing time might be “a blessing in disguise,” since it has helped extend his career.

He said he feels great physically heading into the season.

“In this business, age shouldn’t be a factor because it’s all about production,” Stewart said. “If you are producing, it shouldn’t matter.”

Stewart said he believes the addition of McCaffrey and second-round pick Curtis Samuel from Ohio State will make things more difficult on opposing coordinators, as well as open up more holes for him to run through.

• Quarterback Derek Carr is confident he will have a contract extension before the Oakland Raiders report for training camp at the end of July.

If for some reason that doesn’t happen, Carr said he would play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2017 rather than negotiate a new contract once camp has started.

“I wouldn’t even answer my phone,” said Carr, who wants his focus on the upcoming season.

• Cleveland linebacker Christian Kirksey signed a four-year, $38 million extension, with $20 million guaranteed. Kirksey, 24, was third in the league in tackles last season with 148.