There’s only such much money under the salary cap to go around and the team has spent wisely elsewhere.

Seahawks center Justin Britt remembers his college days at Missouri, when “no one cared about the linemen.” That’s not so much the case during his pro days with the Seahawks.

Whether it’s stemming from writers, broadcasters or opponents, criticism toward the five guys upfront has been pointed since pretty much the first day of training camp.

Last Sunday, Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu said point blank that Seattle’s O-line was “not that good.” Two days later, Pro Football Focus wrote that Bradley Sowell, Garry Gilliam and Germain Ifedi had three of the 10 worst Week 7 performances among offensive linemen.

Fans have taken notice, prompting many to wonder how general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll could be so neglectful of their guards and tackles. But here’s what I wonder: Did Schneider and Carroll really do anything wrong?

There is no disputing that the Seahawks’ front office has invested less into the O-line than any other unit on the team. When NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth said that the group is “probably the least expensive offensive line in all of football,” he could have left out the word “probably.” The $8.7 million Seattle is paying the line this year nearly $5 million less than the second-lowest paid line (Giants) and more than $29 million less than the highest-paid line (Raiders).

Some might call that strategy idiotic. I call it necessary.

The NFL salary cap forces every team in the league to choose where it wants to be strongest. As a result, you’re often going to have units that are mice among men.

So feel free to malign an offensive line that, in addition to forcing Russell Wilson to release the ball the instant it touches his hands, is also part of the sixth-worst rushing attack in the league. But after you do that, ask yourself: What would you have given up?

Would you have not signed Wilson to his $87.6 million extension? That may have seemed like a hefty price tag two summers ago, but considering Wilson had the best passer rating in the NFL last year, it looks like money well spent.

Would you not have given Richard Sherman his $56 million extension? Sherman is still one of, if not the best cornerbacks in the league, and that third quarter vs. Atlanta notwithstanding, looks to be headed for another All-Pro year.

Would you have not traded Max Unger for Jimmy Graham? Graham hasn’t been a superstar as he was with the Saints, but he’s had dazzling moments, including a three-game stretch this season in which he caught 18 passes for 302 yards. Just as significantly, Britt has performed well at center, which was Unger’s position.

Bobby Wagner’s $43 million deal? It’s been worth every penny. Earl Thomas’ $40 million deal? The man is a future Hall of Famer. Doug Baldwin’s $46 million deal? Baldwin leads the Seahawks in receptions, and while he isn’t performing as well as last year, his guaranteed money isn’t on the same level as the league’s top receivers.

Remember, the Seahawks would have even less cap room if they gave in to Kam Chancellor’s holdout two offseasons ago, and he’s about to miss his third straight game. But even without Chancellor, Seattle is tied for the fewest points allowed this year — and that’s largely because seven of their 10 highest-paid players (which include Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright) are on defense. Again, which of those signings was a bust?

Who knows — maybe this will end up biting the Seahawks in the end. I’ve said before that throwing less money at the line every year is like zipping past freeway exits with the gas needle pointed at E. If not eventually tended to, it’s going to halt the whole operation.

But you have to figure that the Seahawks thought Wilson was the type of quarterback who could use his mobility to offset a not-so-protective O-line. You have to figure they thought line coach Tom Cable could mold the group into a serviceable unit, as he did in the second half of last season. You have to figure they thought drafting Ifedi in the first round this season would help shore up the line in the future.

Is it a perfect plan? Given Wilson’s injuries and Ifedi’s struggles, it wouldn’t appear to be. But was it a sound plan? Absolutely.

The fact of the matter is, the Seahawks are 4-1-1 and leading their division. The front office made a choice, and so far, the results have validated it.

It’s easy to criticize the five guys out there protecting Wilson. But it’s hard to criticize the brass that put them out there.