Rams have won 3 of past 4 vs. Seattle despite having the lesser record.

Much attention was understandably placed this week on the sprained right ankle of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson after he was injured in the third quarter against Miami.

Wilson, though, says he’s had a surprisingly rapid recovery and will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

And while Wilson may not be 100 percent, another body part could loom just as large for the Seahawks against the Rams — their collective head

Something has to explain what has been one of the odder series in the NFL the last four years, with the Rams and Seahawks splitting eight games during a time when Los Angeles hasn’t had a winning record while Seattle has emerged as one of the elite teams in the NFL.

Consider that Seattle is 42-14 against the rest of the NFL since 2012 while going 4-4 against the Rams, losing three of the last four.

Searching this week for an answer, Seattle center Justin Britt said that maybe at least one Los Angeles player — standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald — causes some Seahawks to play mind games with themselves.

“Aaron Donald is obviously one of the best defensive tackles in the game,’’ Britt said. “But I feel like he gets respectively in people’s heads and they play fearfully just because of his resume and what’s he done, and if you are going against him and you don’t trust yourself you’ll fight that feeling of not wanting to be a part of his resume. So you can’t let that be in your head while you are going against him. You’ve just got to go out there and play free.’’

Who knows how much any Donald intimidation factor has really impacted games the past two seasons (Donald is entering his third season this year).

But certainly something has been out of whack when the two teams have played the last few seasons from a Seahawks perspective.

Most notable is that the Rams’ defensive line — Donald, tackle Michael Brockers and end Robert Quinn — just seems to have its way with the Seahawks, having sacked Wilson 35 times, the most of any NFL team, including 10 in two games last season.

With Wilson potentially less mobile than usual, a rebuilt Seattle offensive line will obviously have to up its game from a somewhat ragged showing against Miami.

But the Seahawks could also call on even more of their quick passing game to try to neutralize the rush and take advantage of a porous Los Angeles secondary, as well as also try to lean on their running game, with Thomas Rawls back in the starting lineup after playing behind Christine Michael last week in the opener.

“They match up really well against us,’’ said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “In the past they’ve just had a nice game plan. Their front seven is very strong.’’

Many of the games against the Rams, though, have also turned on odd plays.

The Rams returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the opener last season, wile returning a fumble for a touchdown in a 23-17 win in Seattle last Dec. 27. The Rams have also used a fake field goal and a trick-play punt return to key wins against Seattle in earlier seasons.

“It’s two good defenses and then they always have a great game plan when they play us,’’ said safety Earl Thomas. “Especially on special teams, too. They’re going to bring out the trick plays — they got us in the past.”

All of that history is why the last thing that will happen — if it’s ever a worry for the Seahawks under Pete Carroll — is Seattle looking past the Rams, despite L.A.’s stumble out of the gate last Monday night in a 28-0 loss to the 49ers.

There is also the matter that this is the Rams’ first regular-season game since moving back to Los Angeles, with 92,000 or so fans expected, as well as the fact that it marks something of a homecoming for Carroll (who coached USC in the same stadium from 2001-09) as well as some prominent Seattle players from the area such as cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The numbers suggest that a Ram offense sticking for now with journeyman Case Keenum at quarterback won’t score much against the Seahawks.

But then, things rarely seem to pencil out as expected when these two teams get together.

To Wilson, though, the equation this week might be pretty simple.

“That’s where most games are won, up front, offensive line and defensive line,’’ he said. “You’ve got to do a great job up front, and we’ll see what happens.”