Fans going to Cal-UW game will receive an epic Beast Mode bobblead in rememberance of Marshawn Lynch's famous cart ride at Cal 10 years ago.

While fans in Seattle might not realize it, the legend of Beast Mode originated long before Marshawn Lynch ever put on a Seahawks jersey.

Lynch developed his status as a bruising runner for the Cal Bears, tallying 29 touchdowns and 3,230 yards over three seasons in Berkekely. But perhaps more importantly, Lynch let the the college football world get a glimpse of the eclectic rebel he would one-day become famous for in the NFL.

Perhaps no event encompassed the spirit of Beast Mode more than the time Marshawn decided to steal a field cart and take it for a joy ride across the field after a w a ride on a field cart after scoring the game-winning touchdown over the Huskies in a 2006 game at Cal. The moment was so iconic, the Golden Bears decided to christen it 10 years later in bobblehead form and distribute it to fans ahead of Saturday’s game vs. UW.

Here’s the bobblehead in all its glory: