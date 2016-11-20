C.J. Prosise, who showed plenty of spark in recent weeks, left Sunday's game against the Eagles with a shoulder injury. Earl Thomas also left the game with a hamstring injury and his return was listed as questionable.

Prosise had an effective performance against the Patriots and ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run against the Patriots in the first quarter. He finished with 76 yards on four carries in the first half and helped the Seahawks rush for 114 yards in the first two quarters.

Thomas Rawls, playing in his first game since Week 2, showed flashes of his old self and rushed for 32 yards on 6 carries in the first half.

Meantime, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was also forced to leave the game with a hamstring and the team announced his return as questionable as well. Thomas had four tackles in the first half and a pass defensed.