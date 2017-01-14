Rookie running back C.J. Prosise was among the Seahawks' seven inactive players for Saturday's divisional playoff game against Atlanta.

Running back C.J. Prosise was ruled out for the Seahawks’ divisional playoff game against Atlanta Saturday, named as one of the team’s seven inactive players prior to the game.

Prosise had been listed as questionable by the Seahawks on Friday with the team hoping that he might be able to return to the field for the first time since suffering a broken shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20.

Prosise took to the field prior to the game working out, but that is common for players who are inactive or on the practice squad. The team hopes that Prosise will be able to play next Sunday if the Seahawks beat Atlanta and advance to the NFC Championship game.

Prosise, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice as well as Friday, which was a walk-through, and coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule out that he could play against the Falcons when he talked to reporters following Thursday’s practice.

“He made it through practice all this week and we’ll just take it day-to-day and take it to the stadium and see how it goes,” Carroll said.

Other inactives were WR Kasen Williams, RB Terrence Magee, LB Ronald Powell, OL Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett and DT John Jenkins.

All were healthy scratches to get the team down to the gameday roster limit of 46.