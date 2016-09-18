The Seahawks' list of inactive players for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles includes rookie running back C.J. Prosise.

The Seahawks’ list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams includes rookie running back C.J. Prosise, who has a cracked bone in his hand.

Prosise practiced during the week with a cast on his hand and coach Pete Carroll said the hope was he would be able to play. But Prosise was obviuosy not able to make it. Prosise suffered the injury in last week’s 12-10 win over Miami. With Prosise out, fellow rookie Alex Collins is active for the first time.

Seattle’s other six inactives — needed to get the 53-man roster down to the gameday limit of 46 — are: WR Tanner McEvoy, CB DeAndre Elliott, LB Dewey McDonald, OG Germain Ifedi, TE Nick Vannett and DT Garrison Smith.

Seattle has eight active offensive linemen including rookie Rees Odhiambo, who was inactive last week but is up this week as depth with J’Marcus Webb working with a sore ankle.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, meanwhile, performed as usual during early pre-game passing drills.

Among the active players is cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who was signed earlier in the week when the team waived Tharold Simon. Thorpe is expected to be an immediate contributor on special teams. With Thorpe active, Elliott is inactive at the cornerback spot.