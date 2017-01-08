The Buffalo Bills interviewed Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard for the team's vacant head coaching position Sunday night.

As had been expected, the Buffalo Bills interviewed Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard on Sunday night for the team’s vacant head coaching position. The Bills confirmed the interview via Twitter.

Richard, who according to his Seahawks’ bio is 37 years old, has been Seattle’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, taking over for Dan Quinn, who left following the 2014 season to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn took over for Gus Bradley, who left after the 2012 season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bradley was fired this year with a 14-48 record while Quinn led the Falcons to an NFC South title this year in his second season and will host Seattle on Saturday in a divisional playoff game.

Asked this week about being linked to head coaching jobs, Richard said he would concentrate first on his duties with the Seahawks.

“It makes no difference,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s official. Our focus is this week at hand. We still have tons of work and hopefully tons of more games ahead of us riding here, and that’s where our focus is. Taking this thing as far as we can. … very humbled, absolutely Very humbling to even be considered. Again, nothing is official, I don’t know very much about anything, if anything at all.”

Rex Ryan was fired as Buffalo’s coach with the team at 7-8. The Bills finished 7-9. The team has also reported that it has interviewed Arizona offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Anthony Lynn, who was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator this year and served as interim coach after Ryan was fired and Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

It is also expected the Seattle offensive line coach and assistant head coach Tom Cable will interview for the 49ers’ vacancy next week.

The 49ers are also confirming interviews and it has been confirmed that Cable will interview on Jan. 15, the day after the Seahawks play the Falcons on Saturday. The 49ers are looking for a head coaching replacement for Chip Kelly, who was fired after going 2-14 in his only season with the team

The 49ers will also interview two Seahawks’ execs for their vacant general manager job — Seattle co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer. Each will interview on Monday, Jan. 16. The 49ers are looking for a GM replacement for the fired Trent Baalke.