Two perps suspected of breaking into Denver defensive end DeMarcus Ware’s house Monday night and stealing his Super Bowl 50 ring while he was playing were arrested less than 48 hours later — thanks to fans posting security-camera photos of the thieves all over social media.

Chalk up another Broncos sack — this time by their fans!

“I tell you what,” Ware said. “When you mess with one of the Broncos Country’s own, they spread it out everywhere.”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Cubs fan ready to get completely drunk again on only 2 days’ rest.”

• At GlobalNews.ca: “Curling-broom controversy leads to sweeping changes.”

Splitting a pair

Talk about World Serious.

In a divorce proceeding in Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court, a judge was asked to make an emergency ruling in regard to custody of … the Game 4 World Series tickets.

Just wondering

Are you getting just as tired of Cleveland winning sports championships as we are?

Oh, deer

Arby’s announced it will begin testing venison sandwiches in selected markets.

And if Bambi Burgers prove a success, what’s next — Thumper Stew?

Talko time

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the Cubs and Indians reaching the World Series: “Compared to this, having a reality show host elected president wouldn’t be all that big of an upset.”

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on Zabivaka, the just-unveiled mascot for the 2018 World Cup in Russia: “No, it’s not a bottle of vodka. It’s a wolf, and it narrowly beat out a hacker.”

• Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, to TNT, when asked if he’s come to terms with Tim Duncan’s retirement: “Tim is being fined $2,500 a day every day he doesn’t show up.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after a study predicted that global warming could turn Spain into a desert: “Promoters are already organizing the annual Pamplona Running of the Camels.”

Going, going, gone

Max Scherzer’s wife, mistaking one of his Washington Nationals jerseys for rubbish, tossed it in the garbage. And it wasn’t just any jersey — it was in the one in which he pitched his second no-hitter in 2015.

Probably not the kind of waste pitch Scherzer had in mind.