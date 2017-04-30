Here's a review of players reported to have signed with the Seahawks as undrafted free agents.

Once the NFL Draft ended Saturday afternoon, teams were able to begin signing undrafted free agents.

Teams this year have a pool of about $98,000 to sign those players to bonuses. Players then are typically signed to a three-year contract for the minimum salary, which in 2017 is $465,000.

Seattle was reported by various sources to have signed eight players as undrafted free agents.

However, many more players will be invited to the team’s rookie mini-camp May 12-14, and it’s possible that some players reported as signing UDFA deals are simply being invited to the mini-camp.

Here’s a brief look at eight players thought to have signed — the team has said it will not officially announce any signings until Monday.

FB Algernon Brown, BYU — A 6-1, 250-pounder, Brown projects as the kind of lead blocker the team is always looking for. He told the Provo Daily-Herald that he signed within 30 seconds of the draft on Saturday.“It was maybe 30 seconds after (the end of the draft),” he was quoted as saying. “It’s been crazy. There were a lot of emotions, not knowing what is going to happen. It’s waiting and waiting and waiting, and then in the end it’s a big sigh of relief.” He rushed for 47 yards on 16 carries as a senior.

QB Skyler Howard, West Virginia — We had this earlier look at Howard. The 6-foot, 207-pounder fits the run-pass mode well, throwing for 3,328 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for 463 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2016.

OLB Otha Peters, La.-Lafayette — The 6-2, 228-pounder began his career at Arkansas before transferring to Lafeyette. He told the Daily Advertiser the Seahawks began calling him Saturday morning. “They were calling me … when the draft started (Saturday morning) and they were telling me they were high on me,” Peters was quoted as saying. “They didn’t know if they were going to draft me or not, but they wanted me to be a Seahawk and (said) to keep in contact with them, and regardless of if I get drafted or not they were going to be happy for me. Peters was a first team All-Sun Belt pick after making 94 tackles as a senior.

DT Ondre Pipkins, Texas Tech — Pipkins began his career at Michigan before transferring to Texas Tech, where he started 11 games with 32 tackles in 2016. He was rated 24th on the NFL.com list of the top undrafted free agent DTs following the draft.

WR Darreus Rogers, USC — The 6-1, 215-pounder fits the “big receiver” mold that the Seahawks were obviously searching for in this draft. Rogers was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick after finishing second on the Trojans with 56 catches for 696 yards and four scores. Said NFL.com assessing his draft chances: “Rogers is one part vertical receiver with great ball skills and no deep speed and one part possession receiver with below average route-running but very good hand-eye coordination. His size will work in his favor, but his lack of functional play speed could make the back end of a roster his final destination.” He had 127 catches for 1,487 yards in his USC career. One of his touchdowns came in USC’s win over Washington last November at Husky Stadium.

OG Jordan Roos, Purdue — Roos was a player the Seahawks were so excited to get that they talked about him in the post-draft press conferenc. “We had a guy, Roos, from Purdue, he’s a guard/center, I think he benched like 42 times,” said GM John Schneider. “We’re really excited to get him. He was a guy who was a draftable player. … We were trying to decide if we should take him or not take him, and so we just found that out before we came in here, we’re pretty excited.” Here’s a report on Roos’ Pro Day, which says he actually had 41 bench presses — six more than any OL at the NFL Combine.

TE Tyrone Swoopes, Texas — The 6-4, 249-pounder started 14 games at QB for Texas in his career and finished ranked 13th on the UT career passing yards list (3,038) but is expected to try his hand at TE in the NFL. He ran a reported 4.65 40 at Texas’ Pro Day.

More names will be added to this list as they become available.