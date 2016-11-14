2016 record: 5-4, third in NFC East.

Coach: Doug Pederson (5-4 in first season with Eagles)

Series record: The teams have split 14 games with the Seahawks winning four of the last five.

By the numbers 500 Sproles is the second player in NFL history with 500-plus career receptions, rushing attempts and combined kickoff and punt returns, the other being former Falcon Eric Metcalf. 33.7 The Eagles’ average per kickoff return, more than six yards better than any other NFL team.

Early line: Seahawks by 5.

Key players

QB Carson Wentz: The rookie from North Dakota State has hit a few more predictable struggles as the year has progressed with five interceptions in the last six games after starting the season with a 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the first three games. Still, he continues to look like a good quarterback to build around, completing 65 percent of his passes for the season and coming off a solid game in a win over Atlanta when he was 25-36 for 231 yards without an interception.

RB Darren Sproles: Now 33, Sproles remains a threat as both a runner and a receiver. While he has just 61 rushing attempts he is averaging a team-best five yards per carry with a long of 19, second overall in yards with 304. He is also second on the team in receptions with 33 for 298 yards.

WR Jordan Matthews: The third-year player from Vanderbilt leads the Eagles and is tied for 20th in the NFL with 48 receptions for 580 yards and three touchdowns. He has 23 receptions in the last three games.

SS Malcolm Jenkins: The 28-year-old former first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2009 remains one of the best at his position in the NFL — rated last year as the No. 1 strong safety by Pro Football Focus. He has 42 tackles for the season and also had a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown against Washington last month.

The Eagles’ keys to success

One of the surprise teams early in the season in the first year under head coach Doug Pederson a native of Bellingham who played football, basketball and baseball at Ferndale High from 1982-86 — the Eagles inevitably cooled off after a 3-0 start. They then lost four of five as the Cowboys took over command of the NFC East. But just when it was maybe time to count the Eagles out they turned in one of their better all-around efforts of the season Sunday in beating Atlanta 24-15 and holding what had been the top-rated scoring offense in the NFL (33.9 points per game) to just one touchdown and 303 yards. The Eagles, though, have been one team at home and another on the road. The Eagles are 4-0 at home, one of just four teams yet to lose at home (the others being Seattle, Houston and Kansas City), outscoring opponents 108-38. But the road has been a different story as the Eagles are 1-4 outside Philly, outscored 116-122. The Eagles have been successful offensively with a solid running game that averages 118.9 yards per game, ninth in the NFL, and an efficient if conservative passing attack (just 6.8 yards per attempt, 23rd in the NFL). The Eagles have not been great against the run this year, allowing 4.4 yards per carry (24th in the NFL) but having held the Falcons to 48 yards on 13 carries Sunday. The Eagles have a solid secondary, allowing teams to complete just 57.5 percent of passes, second in the NFL. And the Eagles have benefitted greatly from turnovers with a plus-six TO margin (16 takeaways, 10 giveaways) fifth in the NFL.

Bob Condotta