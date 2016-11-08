Had the Seahawks lost, then the play that everyone may have pointed to later was a 22-yard pass from Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor to Robert Woods to convert a third-and-21. As Taylor threw, he was hit by Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, who was called for roughing the passer.

Had the Seahawks lost, then the play that everyone may have pointed to later was a 22-yard pass from Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor to Robert Woods to convert a third-and-21. As Taylor threw, he was hit by Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, who was called for roughing the passer. That combined with the gain to move the ball to the Seattle 23.

Wagner, though, said later he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

“It’s getting tough,’’ Wagner said. “I don’t know.I’m just trying to go for the ball, I’m trying to make a play. I’m not really thinking about anything like that. It sucks that I even have to come in here and worry about ‘was it a bad hit? Am I going to get fined?’ I don’t think we should do all of that.”

Wagner said he asked Taylor if it was a late hit and Taylor said no.

“It goes back to the whole fun thing,’’ Wagner said, an apparent reference to Sherman’s comment earlier in the week that one reason for declining TV ratings could be rules that are not allowing the players to have fun on the field. “That’s not having fun to go back and think about all that. It is what it is, though hopefully I don’t get fined. If I do, oh well.”

Cliff Avril unhappy about being held: Avril screamed at officials and argued for holding penalties he thought should have been called.

“I let them get the best of me today,” he said. “That’s normally not my style or game. But sometimes you get frustrated. There’s only so many times you get punched in the face until you get mad. It is what it is. Just got to keep playing ball.”

Avril, whose closest friend on the team is the notoriously demonstrative Michael Bennett, joked, ““That’s from hanging around Mike B too much. That came out of me.”

Avril, though, did take advantage of a no-call on the final third down of the game. He noticed the Bills’ guard move before the snap and sacked Taylor, forcing Buffalo into a 4th-and-long.

“The guard moved and they weren’t calling that, either,” Avril said. “The guard moved, and I went off of the guard instead of the tackle. A veteran move, I guess.”