Wagner changed his offseason regimen after talk that he might no longer be among the NFL’s best middle linebackers, and is on pace to set personal and team records for tackles.

The seeds of what could end up as one of the most prolific defensive seasons in Seahawks history were sown in the discontent of last fall and the peace of last spring and summer.

After making 15 tackles in Sunday’s 26-15 win over the Eagles, Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is leading the NFL with 108, and on pace for 173 for the season, which would shatter the franchise record of 153 set by Terry Beeson in 1978. He’s also well within striking distance of his career high of 140 set in 2012, which is the most by a Seahawk in the last 16 years.

Asked what’s behind the uptick, Wagner rattles off almost as many reasons as he had tackles Sunday — improved hand quickness from getting back into boxing on a regular basis in the offseason, better conditioning from an increased regimen of activities such as swimming and yoga, the way the defensive tackles have played up front clearing the way for him to get increased shots at opposing ball carriers, and some good recent interaction with family members that he says have made him even more appreciative for what he has.

But maybe the driving force of it all was the talk that bubbled last season about whether he really deserved to be considered among the best middle linebackers in the game.

Such talk intensified after he signed a four-year, $43-million contract before last season and then by even his own admission missed a few more tackles than he would have liked while also dealing with a pectoral injury in October that limited him for a while.

On the July night when the NFL Network concluded its rating of the Top 100 players in the league and left him off, Wagner tweeted simply “Disrespect.’’

“There was a lot of things I was tired of hearing, whether it was that, whether it was people even media people in this area that were saying stuff,’’ said Wagner, who had been 69th on the NFL Top 100 list in 2015.

“I was just tired of having my name getting followed by some disrespect, so just trying to prove everybody wrong again just like I normally do in life.’’

All of which helped lead Wagner to re-evaluate his offseason program.

“I just felt like I had a different approach,’’ Wagner said. “… changed my eating, started boxing, and then I think I found a lot of peace in life. Just different things, family situations and things like that, just a lot of things that came into it. Can’t really pinpoint one thing.’’

Finding a way to stay healthy was at the forefront.

Wagner missed one game last season with a pectoral injury that ingered for a few more.

It was the third straight year he had missed at least one game with an in-season injury — he missed five in 2014 with a foot injury and two in 2013 with a sprained ankle. But Wagner this season has missed just one snap, playing 714 of a possible 715, most on the Seahawks and 10th-most in the NFL.

“I feel like I’ve been taking care of my body way better than I had in the last year,’’ Wagner said. “I feel like I finally got a routine with massages and yoga and swimming and all these different things that I do. I think it’s helped me not get hurt.’’

Wagner had done some boxing before — he doesn’t get in the ring with an opponent but hits bags and jumps rope — but said he took to it more regularly this offseason. Boxing, Wagner said, has been a key to his increased success in blitzing, something he has been asked to do more than ever.

“Just quick hands and endurance and jump-roping and all that kind of stuff — footwork,’’ Wagner said. “Everything is precision, everything is focus, so that kind of focus and that kind of stuff, kind of carries on, makes me focus a little more in the backfield. Hand placement, hand work, probably helped me with my blitzing.’’

Yoga and swimming, the latter of which he typically does on off days or before trips, alternately help him relax.

Wagner said he also made it a point this offseason to see more of his family.

“My sister got married,’’ Wagner said. “Just a lot of stuff that makes you open your eyes and appreciate life.’’

Then there was also the practical. Wagner said he couldn’t deny that when he watched film last season he noticed some tackles he should have made, tackles he thinks he’s making now.

“Definitely one thing I looked at last year,’’ he said. “I missed a lot more tackles than I would have liked, so this year I really focused on trying to get that down as much as possible. And a lot of it was just running my feet and just trusting my speed, running my feet and not just diving when I could have taken an extra step.’’

It was something that had been reinforced to him often by former linebackers coach Ken Norton, who left after the 2014 season to join the Oakland Raiders. “I just had to be reminded of it,’’ Wagner said.

Or maybe it’s all just as simple as the response given by coach Pete Carroll when asked Wednesday what’s behind Wagner’s play this season.

“He just keeps balling,’’ Carroll said.