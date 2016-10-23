Wagner’s leap over snapper leads to blocked 39-yard field goal. Challenge by Arizona costs Cardinals a key time out.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A few days ago, talking about what it takes to become good at blitzing, Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner mentioned timing and positioning.

“It’s just picking up on the cadence, the snap count,’’ Wagner said. “ I try to hide behind Mike B (Bennett) a little bit’’

The 6-foot, 245-pound Wagner used all that in a different manner in the second quarter, leaping over the line to block a 39-yard field goal by Chandler Catanzaro.

Wagner ran to the line and perfectly timing the snap leapt over Arizona snapper Aaron Brewer to swallow up the kick. It helped that Seattle defensive linemen Bennett, Cassius Marsh and Jarran Reed had collapsed the line, giving Wagner space to make his leap.

Arizona protested that the play should be illegal and even threw a challenge flag, even though such plays are not reviewable, which cost the Cardinals a time out.

That time out proved critical when the Cardinals had just one remaining on their final possession of the first half — which ended with Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer getting sacked by Frank Clark in range of another field goal but with the Cardinals unable to stop the clock to get the field-goal unit on the field.

The plays by Wagner and Clark prevented what could have been a 9-0 lead for Arizona at halftime. The Cardinals instead led just 3-0.

Dean Blandino, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, tweeted that Wagner’s leap was legal because “you have to land on the player for it to be a foul.’’

Wagner did not try to leap on a Catanzaro 46-yard attempt in the second quarter, which was good, giving the Cardinals the first points of the game.

Prosise happy to get back on field

The game marked a return to action for rookie running back C.J. Prosise, who played extensively in the first half on third downs.

It was his first action since breaking a bone in his wrist in the season opener on Sept. 11 against Miami.

Prosise had been inactive the past five games while both rehabbing and learning to play with a brace.

Prosise said Friday that he wasn’t really sure how he got hurt,

“I got knocked out of bounds on the play and I just kind of got up and was feeling my hand and was like ‘something is going on in there,’ ’’ he said. “I was thinking it’s a sprained wrist and then go get an MRI and it ended up being a broken hand.’’

Prosise, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, has battled injuries throughout his rookie season, dealing with groin and quad issues during training camp and preseason. Then came the broken hand against Miami.

Prosise has practiced regularly the last few weeks but the team did not feel comfortable enough he could play with a cast on his hand. His hand had healed enough by this week that he could play in a brace instead of a cast.

“It’s been a tough process,’’ Prosise said. “Just having a broken hand and playing running back is not a great mix. But just getting back out there being able to have a brace on it and have a lot more freedom with it. It has been fun being able to catch the ball and being able to run and carry the ball.

“Before I was in a cast to it finally healed — not all the way healed— but finally healed so I’m out of a cast now and in a brace so it’s making it a lot easier for me.’’

With Prosise active, the team again went with just three running backs, making veteran C.J. Spiller inactive. Spiller was signed before the Oct. 2 win against the Jets to help fill in as a third-down running back, the role that is targeted for Prosise.

Prosise had one reception for 13 yards and one carry for minus-2 yards in the opener against Miami before being injured.

Chancellor out for second straight week

Strong safety Kam Chancellorsat out for the second straight week with a groin injury, listed before the game as one of the team’s seven inactive players.

The other inactive players for the Seahawks included four players who had been ruled out due to injury — RB Thomas Rawls, TE Luke Willson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and DL Quinton Jefferson — as well as offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo and Spiller.

That left Seattle with eight active offensive linemen.

Notes

• The Seahawks wore their wolf grey jerseys, in which they are 7-0 all-time, including last year’s win at Arizona.

• John Brown, Arizona’s second-leading receiver with 24 catches for 301 yards, was inactive after it was learned Friday he has leg issues stemming from a sickle-cell issue.

• K.J. Wright left for one play in the second quarter and was replaced by Jordan Tripp. But a penalty nullified the play and Wright returned to finish out the half.

• There were no new apparent injuries to the Seahawks in the first half.