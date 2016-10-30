As bad as the officiating was in the Seahawks-Saints game on Sunday, Seattle’s offense was even worse. The Seahawks scored only one offensive touchdown on Sunday against one of the weaker defenses in the NFL. That should be a bigger cause of concern.

NEW ORLEANS — Curse the refs if you want. They probably deserve it.

Chide them for making questionable calls that gave the Saints points and robbed the Seahawks of time.

But don’t blame them for Seattle losing, because it wasn’t the zebras’ fault. As bad as the officials were Sunday, the Seahawks’ offense was worse.

Seahawks’ offense by the numbers 1 Offensive touchdowns scored by Seattle in the last nine quarters. One of their touchdowns on Sunday was by Earl Thomas on a fumble return. 40 Rushing yards for Christine Michael, the Seahawks’ leading rusher against the Saints. 43 Longest pass completion by Seattle, by wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, who threw it to C.J. Prosise.

The big talker after New Orleans’ 25-20 win was what appeared to be a complete disregard for fairness in the second half. That’s not a sentence written lightly, as stripe-bashing is the king of sports cliches, but in this case many of the gripes seemed valid.

The most controversial no-calls came on a pair of pick plays in which Saints receiver Willie Snead looked to have gotten away with offensive pass interference on third down — the first leading to a touchdown and the second to a field goal. Even Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira took to the airwaves to defend Seattle’s beef with both.

Throw in a third-down holding call on DeShawn Shead in the third quarter, a third-down holding call on Richard Sherman in the fourth, and a yes-he’s-still-in-bounds-ruling that cost the Seahawks 40 seconds before their final drive, and you can understand why Seattle might be steamed.

Sherman opened up about it after the game — and may have to open up his wallet as result.

“We played within the rules and we got called, they played not within the rules and they didn’t get called,” Sherman said. “I’m sure to the outside world, it looked pretty obvious the way the game was officiated. I don’t think they were trying to hide anything. Some of the calls or lack thereof were pretty egregious.”

Sherman might be right, but do you know what was even more egregious? Seattle’s inability to find the end zone.

If you’re a Seahawks fan, you have the green light to be officially scared. The “small sample size” argument concerning the offense is no longer legitimate.

Sunday was the fourth time in seven games the Seahawks’ O scored one TD or fewer. Worse yet — they did it against one of the more incapable defenses in the league.

Heading into the game, the Saints were 29th in total defense, 30th in pass defense and 23rd in run defense. They also gave up more points per game (32.5) than any other team in the league.

And yet, only once over the course of nine drives was the Seahawks’ offense able to cross the plane. You think that’s on the officials?

You think it’s the referees’ fault that Seattle had just three yards rushing in the first half? You think the refs are to blame for the Seahawks holding possession for less than 24 minutes?

It wasn’t a ref that caused Russell Wilson to throw an interception in the second quarter. Nor did a ref botch the end-of-the-first-half field goal snap.

The Seahawks needed a fumble return from Earl Thomas to score their first touchdown, and a trick play via Tanner McEvoy to set up the second. Sorry, but blaming Sunday’s defeat on an official is an official copout.

And Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin seems to understand that.

After Sunday’s loss, Baldwin looked the most dejected he has been all year. Perhaps it’s because he hasn’t been as involved in the offense as he was at the end of last season or the beginning of this one, or maybe it’s just because he hasn’t won a game since October 16.

Either way, when asked about the aforementioned pick plays, Doug contended they were perfectly legal.

“That didn’t lose us the game if that’s what you’re asking,” he said.

What did?

“How many plays did we have offensively in the first half? 19?” Baldwin said. “How many points did we put up offensively? Seven? So how many touchdowns did we score?”

What do you think is impeding the offense?

“I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “Good question.”

The Seahawks (4-2-1) will have to figure that out soon, because aside from the 49ers, they won’t face a weaker defense for the rest of the season. And while their own defense may still carry them to a playoff berth, that won’t be enough to make a deep run.

So go ahead and rail against the referees if it makes you feel better. It’s a pastime among most fans.

But if you think the officials are the real problem, I’m afraid I have to blow the whistle.