Former Seahawk Percy Harvin is expected to play against his former team on Monday night in Seattle, Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan told reporters Saturday.

The Bills signed Harvin, who played for Seattle in 2013 and five games in 2014 before being traded to the Jets, on Tuesday to beef up their injury-depleted receiving corps.

Since Harvin has not played in a game since Oct. 11, 2015, there had been some question about how quickly he could be ready to go.

But Ryan said after watching Harvin in practice this week that he will be able to play.

“I feel good about Percy,” Ryan said, according to ESPN.com “I didn’t say we’ll play him 50 snaps, but I will play him… I think we can play him some, I do. He looks good out there. The conditioning part of it and doing the football-specific things are obviously not to where he would be if he was here the whole time, but I think he can help us.”

Ryan also said that running back LeSean McCoy, who is sixth in the NFL with 598 yards, will play after missing last Sunday’s game against New England with a hamstring injury.

The Bills, however, ruled out defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (groin), DT Corbin Bryant (shoulder) and WR Brandon Tate (concussion).