When Joe Montana’s daughter asked innocently enough about Steve Young.

Pass the dagger — er, turkey.

Steve Young, in his new book “QB: My Life Behind the Spiral,” reveals the time he spent Thanksgiving at the home of fellow 49ers QB and job rival Joe Montana.

“While we were at the dinner table, Joe and I were talking when Joe’s daughter, who was probably around 3 years old, raised her hand.

“ ‘Dad,’ she said. ‘Dad.’ Joe kept talking to me. ‘Dad,’ she repeated. ‘Dad.’

“ ‘What?’ Joe said sweetly.

“ ‘Is this the guy we hate?’ she said innocently. It was all I could do to not burst out laughing.

“ ‘No,’ Joe told her. ‘That was someone else.’ ”

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Cubs community unites to send Bartman on seven-week tropical vacation.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “UNC earns respect (and probably 3 credits) by beating FSU.”

Distant replay

Singer Ciara says she’s “still floating” thinking back to the day three months ago that she married Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, saying, “I really felt like I was in a fairy tale.”

Just one question: Did Wilson stay in character and say, “I do … Go, Hawks!”?

Stat of the Week

From Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel: Rory McIlroy pocketed $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup Playoff grand prize.

By comparison, Arnold Palmer earned $1.86 million on the PGA Tour — for his entire career.

Busted boiler

A broken water line opened a sinkhole near an end zone at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium.

Which means the football team won’t be the only ones in the place trying to fill a hole this week.

Talking the talk

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, after LSU fired football coach Les Miles: “All he did was win a national championship, two SEC titles and 10 games in a season seven times. At Virginia, fans are just happy to win a road game.”

• Will Hunt, to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, after winning the Arkansas Traveller 100 road race: “My legs are a lot like my three children. I ask them to be good and then hope for the best.”

• Rams coach Jeff Fisher, to NFL.com, after shocking the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday: “I told them, ‘This was their Christmas present. We see them after Christmas (Jan. 1 in L.A.). … We just gave it to them early, OK?’ ”

Trophy catch

Bass Pro Shops has purchased rival outdoors retailer Cabela’s — for a whopping $5.5 billion.

Well, there’s a big one that didn’t get away.