Time is hardly running out on the Seahawks.

Not with a quarterback entering the prime of his career, a roster that in average age is the 10th-youngest in the NFL and with every starting position player under contract through at least the 2017 season.

But time is also hardly standing still.

While Seattle’s overall roster might trend to the young side, the Seahawks remain dependent on a core group of players who mostly are past the 26-year, 180-day age that the team touts as its average.

The starting defense, for instance, averages 28.4 years old, including a line with every starter 30 or older.

That’s hardly ancient.

But runs at the top don’t last forever in a league whose initials players often say really mean Not For Long.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who turned 31 in November, referenced the fact that Seattle’s core has suddenly been around a while — seven defensive starters are all in their fourth year or longer with the team — with a comment before the season that also spoke to the team’s ultimate goal.

Five Seahawks who defined this era 5. Safety Earl Thomas Reason: He very well could be a Hall of Famer, and his intensity gets him on this list. 4. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin Reason: There might not be a player who better symbolizes how this team viewed itself. Richard Sherman once described himself as a “raggedy dog off the street,” but he could have been talking about the Seahawks as a whole. Everyone had a chip. Everyone played with an edge. They were a team full of underdogs, and they convinced themselves that it made them exceptional. Baldwin was the best example of that: an undrafted free agent who got better every year and eventually became a legit No. 1 receiver. Pete Carroll once called him “one of my favorite competitors.” 3. Quarterback Russell Wilson Reason: I might get the biggest argument here because Wilson was the missing piece and also because he’s the quarterback. The Seahawks wouldn’t have been able to be so good without Wilson, and his style of play is awesome to watch: Houdini escapes out of pressure, comebacks in the fourth quarter, electric plays with his legs. Wilson was the most important player for the Seahawks, and if he wins another Super Bowl, he’ll probably shoot up this list to No. 1. 2. Cornerback Richard Sherman Reason: So why Sherman ahead of Wilson? Because the Seahawks of the past several years were defined, at least to me, by their brashness. They were good, and they knew they were good. Nobody represents that brashness better than Sherman, which is why he always has been polarizing. But that’s exactly why he will define this era. 1. Running back Marshawn Lynch Reason: The Seahawks were as much about style as they were about success. It was the way they won, the identity they created, to go along with those victories. They felt like they were tied together. For many years, Lynch embodied that identity. He was the soul of the team, the heartbeat — and those are the words his teammates and coaches used to describe him. I’m banking that in 20 years, you’ll think back on the style and the aesthetics more than the wins. And no one did more to establish that style than Marshawn Lynch. Jayson Jenks

“I think it’s just a lot of older guys, and we all feel like we all want to get back to where we’re supposed to be,” Bennett said.

The quest to get back to where Bennett said the team feels it is supposed to be — the Super Bowl — starts with the wild-card playoff game Saturday night against the Detroit Lions.

It’s a postseason that also will help shape the perception of whether time is still on the Seahawks’ side, or beginning to run out. The NFC appears as wide open as ever, with no reason why the Seahawks can’t make a long run. But after the quick fade in the divisional round last year, a similar exit might cause some to wonder what direction the team is heading.

That the Seahawks won 10 games for a fifth consecutive year this season was understandably greeted with a lot of pride in the locker room after the victory at San Francisco last Sunday that clinched the feat.

Saturday NFC wild-card game, Detroit @ Seahawks, 5:15 p.m., Ch. 5

“We’re really, really proud of that,” coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle became just the 14th team in NFL history to win 10 or more games in five or more consecutive seasons. “Our core players who have led this thing for years, they’re the ones who have done this.”

But some wondered if the Seahawks didn’t begin to show some cracks in the foundation along the way.

With Marshawn Lynch happily in retirement, the hoped-for replacements battling injuries or not panning out and a young offensive line needing time to mature, the running game foundered, which was the biggest reason for an offense that was more hit-or-miss than at any point since Russell Wilson became the quarterback in 2012.

And the defense at times looked more vulnerable than it had in recent seasons, especially after the loss of free safety Earl Thomas to a broken leg. For the first time in five years, Seattle failed to lead the NFL in fewest points allowed.

That the Seahawks would miss Thomas was no surprise. But that they missed him as much as they did also highlighted just how much the core players continue to mean to the team, and that Seattle hasn’t added the same kind of elite talent in the past four drafts as it did in the first three under Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

Seattle had 12 players this year either named to the Pro Bowl or as alternates — all but three were acquired by the team before the 2013 season, all of whom were alternates (center Justin Britt, tight end Jimmy Graham and return specialist Tyler Lockett).

While six players drafted from 2010-12 have made a Pro Bowl, only one since then has — Lockett last year as a return specialist.

It’s those core players — the likes of Wilson, Thomas, cornerback Richard Sherman, strong safety Kam Chancellor and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner — who continue to carry the team.

Two salary-cap related statistics gave proof to Seattle’s continued reliance on its core players.

As detailed by OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks spent more money this season on players who played 45 percent of snaps than any other team in the NFL — $129.5 million. And according to Joel Corry of CBSSports.com, Seattle’s average salary per starter — $5.589 million — was the most of any team.

The Seahawks, of course, have thrived with the strategy of paying what it takes to retain their elite players, a strategy that no one can question given that this is the most successful stretch in team history.

Seattle did so again last week, signing Bennett to an extension that will keep him with the team through 2020, when he’s 35. Or as Bennett said, until he likely retires.

“We want to have guys that want to be here and continue to build around our core players,” Schneider said on his regular pregame appearance on the team’s radio network last week about keeping Bennett in the fold.

The regular season, though, raised the question of whether the Seahawks have done enough building around the core to complement it well enough, particularly as that core ages and/or falls victim to injuries. Before this season, Seattle had largely been able to escape that concern with most of its key players. Chancellor, Bennett and Thomas all missed at least four games and Wilson suffered injuries that left him playing at less than 100 percent from the second half of the first game on.

That the Seahawks could win at New England showed anything is achievable.

And by two basic measures, the 2016 regular season was an improvement on 2015 as the Seahawks regained the NFC West division title, and thanks to a tie, lost one fewer game.

The Seahawks uncharacteristically stumbled to the finish and fell in most key statistical rankings.

And that two cherished streaks were snapped — having not lost by more than 10 points and being within at least a touchdown of the lead in the fourth quarter, in each case since the 2011 season — in the span of three weeks also appeared to show that the margin for error was getting smaller.

But a week after another game that loomed ominous — a home loss to an out-of-contention Arizona team that knocked Seattle out of the No. 2 seed — Bennett insisted the team’s condition was as good as ever.

“I always feel capable,” he said. “I think the media, they always look for a flaw in what happened the week before. When you lose, everybody always writes about the flaws and the things that they can’t do or you didn’t do this, didn’t do that. When you lose, you can’t look at what people are writing, you just have to believe in your teammates and believe in the organization and the coaches. I think everyone in this organization believes that we can win a Super Bowl and believes that we can win the playoff games. That’s all that really matters.”