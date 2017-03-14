Fans and media members were quick to praise the Seahawks for the move, likening Lacy's running style to that of Marshawn Lynch. Here's what people are saying.

The Seahawks on Tuesday added Eddie Lacy to their running back corps. The 26-year-old bruising back comes to Seattle after four seasons with the Packers, where he racked up nearly 3,500 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Seahawks, who were 25th in the NFL in rushing yards last season, have focused heavily on reenforcing their ground game this offseason. Seattle added free agent OT Luke Joeckel, while failing to land veteran guard T.J. Lang.

Fans and media members were quick to praise the Seahawks for the move, likening Lacy’s running style to that of Marshawn Lynch. While no one is expecting Lacy to live up to the lofty bar set by Beast Mode, many expect him to provide a signifcant complimentary role along with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in Seattle’s backfield.

Here’s what people are saying.