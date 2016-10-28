The Seahawks say there remains a chance that Bradley Sowell will play Sunday against the Saints. If not, rookie George Fant will get his first start at left tackle.

While Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was declared healthy enough Friday that the team didn’t bother to put him on the injury status report for Sunday’s game against New Orleans, who will protect his blind side against the Saints remains in question.

The most likely scenario is that rookie George Fant — an undrafted drafted free agent who was a basketball star at Western Kentucky University before turning to football as a fifth-year senior — will get the start with Bradley Sowell nursing a sore knee. Sowell, who has started the first six games this season at left tackle, suffered a sprained MCL in last Sunday’s 6-6 tie at Arizona, carted off the field with what at the time seemed a serious injury.

Sowell, though, has made a quick recovery — with coach Pete Carroll saying exams revealed no major injury — and the team is not ruling out that he could play Sunday. After initially listing Sowell as out on the status report prepared before Friday’s practice, the Seahawks then upgraded Sowell to questionable after practice, bypassing the doubtful designation. That officially means Sowell has a 50-50 chance of playing (doubtful is described as “unlikely” that the player will play).

“We’re not ruling out Brad at this point,” Carroll said Friday. “I don’t know how he did that that fast, but he did, and he looks like he’s ready to compete for it. And he’ll try to show us on gameday that he’s ready to go. … He made great progress this week. There’s a chance he’ll dress for this game.”

But if Sowell cannot go on Sunday then the job will go to Fant, a 6-5, 296-pounder who played the rest of the fourth quarter and overtime against the Cardinals for what was the first significant action of his career.

“George finished the game last week, and that’s a likely move for us to go with,” Carroll said Friday.

Fant, in fact, was available to play at Arizona only because the Seahawks kept eight offensive linemen active for the game instead of the usual seven.

“He did fine on Sunday so it wasn’t too big for him,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “I think he played 24 snaps. Cool thing, what he hadn’t had the opportunity to do was fix the issue as it happened. He got bulled one time and spun on one time and then the next time it happened he recovered on both of them.”

With Sowell out this week — he did not participate in any practices — Fant and fellow rookie Rees Odhiambo took the reps at left tackle. For now, the Seahawks do not appear to be considering using veteran J’Marcus Webb, who with a two-year,$5.75 million contract signed in March is the team’s highest-paid offensive lineman. While Webb has some significant experience starting at left tackle in an NFL career that dates to 2010, for now the team appears to want to keep him at right tackle and also with the ability to play guard (where he started in place of Germain Ifedi for three games.

Fant was considered a significant project when the team signed him following the draft, originally listing him as a tight end, the position he played in 2015 at WKU. Fant turned to football after finishing a basketball career in which he finished 13th in career scoring for the Hilltoppers, saying in August he decided after talks with family and friends he might have a better chance of making it in the NFL than in professional basketball. Fant last played football in junior high before deciding to turn out for the Western Kentucky team in the spring of 2015.

For months the Seahawks have praised Fant’s ability to learn quickly and adjust to left tackle.

“I think he’s really put himself to this task of learning,” Cable said. “He’ll ask questions every single day to his coaches, to his teammates, trying to learn and trying to grow that way. Very diligent in his work and it’s paying off, it’s definitely paying off.”

On Wednesday, Fant downplayed the leap he has made, saying “I’m just blessed Grateful for the opportunity here. From there on, it’s just been normal. If the opportunity arises that I get to start then it’s good.”

Cable said if Fant has to start he’s confident he’ll do well.

“It’s exciting to see where he can take this,” Cable said. “You look at each week how much he’s grown, and then there’s an opportunity maybe this week he gets to play quite a bit. If he does then I don’t worry about it, that’s how good I feel about it.”