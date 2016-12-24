It looked like a Christmas miracle until a pair of kicks ruined Seattle's holiday cheer, and more importantly, a chance for the Seahawks to control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

A 13-point comeback in the final three minutes was enough to turn a miserable offensive showing around, but Stephen Hauschka’s missed an extra point chance that could have put the Seahawks ahead. Instead, the Cardinals marched down the field in the final minute, and kicker Chandler Catanzaro drilled the 43-yard kick to give Arizona the 34-31 win at CenturyLink Field.

The mood after the game on social media? A resounding “Bah Humbug.”

Sure, the Seahawks mounted an impressive comeback. Russell Wilson tossed four touchdown passes and 350 yards, while Doug Baldwin reeled in 13 catches for 171 yards and a score. But the bad outweighed the good, and the bad was ugly.

The offensive line again played poorly, allowing the Cardinals to tee off for six sacks on Wilson. The defense also had their share of miscues, allowing big plays down the stretch, and ultimately the game-winning field goal drive. And speaking of ugly, the Seahawks lost another key contributor in Tyler Lockett, who suffered what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury while making a catch in the first half.

As for the No. 2 seed, Seattle now needs help. With the Hawks’ loss, Atlanta jumped up to the No. 2 seed this week. Seattle would need a win, an Atlanta loss next week vs. New Orleans and a Detroit loss either this week or next.

Here’s what people are saying: