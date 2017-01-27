Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

This transgression hard to fathom

Northwest football fans long ago became used to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll receiving accolades from countless sources. His competence, drive and youthfulness have endeared him to all of us.

But here are some recent facts: The team was found to have violated offseason contact rules and consequently gave up a 2017 fifth-round draft choice, money and some organized team activities.

It previously violated the same rules in 2012 and 2015 and had to forfeit OTAs each time. Now the failure to disclose the Richard Sherman injury threatens to increase the penalty this year.

What I don’t understand is why all his competence does not translate into a squeaky-clean program that never runs afoul of NFL regulations.

He must know his team is being watched.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Let Graham go

In Jimmy Graham’s best year with the Seahawks, he had 923 yards receiving. But he had a yards-after-catch (YAC) average of only 5.1, according to ESPN.com. That ranks 38th in the NFL.

Graham doesn’t block. Some suggested he has been used more as a tall receiver. But he doesn’t get clear enough to be considered a crafty receiver. To be effective at tight end, you have to sell the defense that you’re blocking, then break off.

Keep Luke Willson and use the saved money to upgrade the offensive line.

Angel Hewit, Issaquah

Nathan Hale basketball

What is the goal?

If you have any moral fiber, common sense, integrity, self-respect or sense of fair play, Nathan Hale’s roster that includes several transfers is a travesty.

But apparently people are happy to look the other way once again and buy into a process and way of looking at the world that is pretty sad.

A school that plays by different, more-modest rules puts a team on the floor against these guys … and they get killed. That’s fun?

The lesson is … ?

Let’s buy a couple of dozen mirrors and ask these people to look deeply into them.

SageRiver (online commenter)

Fun to watch

Nathan Hale’s basketball team is the best thing we’ve got going in Seattle. It’s so fun to see great players working together and winning. I have absolutely no problem with players transferring to play with the team of their choice. It’s legal, too.

HoopDreams (online commenter)

Mariners

Congrats, Edgar

Because Edgar Martinez looks like he eventually will be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, it is fitting and wonderful to see the Mariners reward him with his number being retired at Safeco Field. Even more fitting is the fact that No. 11 will be right next to Ken Griffey Jr.’s No. 24. Those two saved baseball in Seattle. Congratulations, Edgar Martinez!

Jeff Swanson, Everett

It’s a mystery

It’s nice to see the new honor accorded Edgar Martinez with the retirement of No. 11.

But this is mysterious: Baseball decided that there should be a vital role on each team known as a designated hitter, but the person who was the best in that category is not in the Hall of Fame.

Don Rogers, Camano Island

