Backtalk: This week’s letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Not Wilson’s fault

Some of the negative fallout arising from the Seahawks’ uninspired offensive effort in Arizona has been directed at Russell Wilson. This puzzles me for three reasons.

One, the Russell Wilson we’ve always known isn’t physically present for duty this season. Two, for most of the game against the Cardinals, he was plagued by consistently poor pass protection. Three, when the line miraculously protected Wilson on the last drive of overtime, he put his passes right on the money.

If Stephen Hauschka had gone on to kick a winning field goal, Wilson would have suddenly looked every part the hero.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Don’t focus on Hauschka’s miss

To those who responded so negatively to Stephen Hauschka’s missed field goal on Sunday, I would suggest you take a look back at the Seahawks’ wins since he became their kicker.

The many games he’s been the determining factor in those wins is way more than enough to make up for this recent loss. Thanks to coach Pete Carroll for his great example of loyalty to one of the Seahawks’ most consistent and important players.

Hauschka will be vital to their success the rest of this season! Go Hawks!

Pat Secrest, Seattle

Are Saints a trap?

If anybody thinks Sunday’s game in New Orleans is going to be a cake walk, they should consult Hawk tight end Jimmy Graham.

Saints QB Drew Brees might have lost a little tightness in his spirals, but there is enough left in his arm to light up any secondary in the league, including Seattle’s.

Getting home at 5-1-1 hopefully will pacify most.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Shame on NFL for Brown situation

It is shameful and disappointing that the NFL office and its teams seem to protect domestic-violence abusers rather than severely punish them in spite of all the tough talk against them.

For example, New York Giants kicker Josh Brown, who admitted to his team that he had physically, verbally and emotionally abused his wife, initially received only a one-game suspension from the NFL before it was increased due to all the uproar.

Kenneth Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

World Series

Indians’ brand needs a change

I was so excited to be able to watch the World Series opener Tuesday night.

But I was so offended by the Cleveland logo that I turned it off. My sensitivity to racist portrayals has been heightened in recent years.

It is certainly well past time for that Cleveland team to rebrand itself.

Henry Noble, Seattle

