Address player behavior

Matt Calkins’ column on the behavior of many Seahawks was right on. Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett are the Seahawks’ most visible examples of players behaving badly. Coach Pete Carroll pays lip service to their behavior while general manager John Schneider appears to do nothing. It’s up to those two to clean the nest. To those Seahawks who show their class on a consistent basis, kudos.

John Christensen, Edmonds

Misjudging Bennett

I’m sorry I misjudged you, Michael Bennett. You told us Richard Sherman should treat his teammates and coaches with respect. I thought to myself, ‘That Michael Bennett has his act together.’ Then you had to spoil it all with your tirade directed at a reporter whose questions you apparently didn’t like. We can only hope that someday you will grow up and appreciate your God-given talent and how extremely fortunate you are.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Media too sensitive

I honestly don’t care that Seahawks players lash out at reporters. The sensitive sports media just needs to man up and take it and realize their job is kind of stupid anyway. Just feel lucky you get to do it.

The thing that will make the Seahawks unlikable in my book is lashing out at fans and/or breaking the law.

northcoaster (online commenter)

An embarrassment

Why is Seahawks management tolerating this boorish workplace behavior from any of its employees, no matter who they are??!! It’s an embarrassment to the franchise and Seattle.

KitsapCat, (online commenter)

Baseball Hall of Fame

Voters must recognize Edgar

Kudos to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodriquez for being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Each is deserving of the honor.

I am perplexed that Mariners fans have to exert any energy trying to lobby for Edgar Martinez to share this distinction. He has a career batting average (. 312) 15 points higher than the best of these three new inductees, a home-run total nearly identical to Rodriguez’s and far greater than Raines’, and a wonderful RBI total. Add to this mix that Martinez is a man of astounding character who carried his lunch pail and hard hat with humility while simply scaring opposing pitchers.

Baseball invented the designated hitter position, and it’s time for the Hall of Fame to recognize Edgar Martinez as the best person to ever play it.

Dave Humphrey, Bellevue

The best deserved better

How do relief pitchers not named Mariano Rivera qualify ahead of Edgar Martinez, the all-time best designated hitter?

aff (online commenter)

Love for Edgar

We love ya Edgar — the Hall of Fame is on the horizon! I bet you could still have a better batting average than 80 percent of the players we have playing right now.

dawginparadise1 (online commenter)

