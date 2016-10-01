Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor for the week.

Seahawks

Wilson should sit with leg injury

This is a concept that should fit within Pete Carroll’s philosophy: If his backup quarterback can’t be trusted to serve as a fill-in, then he shouldn’t be on the team. I’d trade to get a rested, recovered (Russell) Wilson for a low-scoring, defensive effort in one game. It’s a reasonable risk to take instead of setting up a scenario featuring a Wilson who’s hobbled and playing at 80 percent all season.

bsmith11 (online comment)

Wilson should think long term

I don’t doubt that Russell Wilson is a “tough guy” and a true competitor, but at some point if you are truly a competitor you set aside your own agenda and look to the long-term success of yourself and your team. Not really a Trevone Boykin fan, but yeah, take a chance you will lose this weekend for the sake of having the chance to win on Feb. 5.

Ladydawg85 (online comment)

Let Wilson play against Jets

Yes, Russell Wilson “might” aggravate his injury if and when he plays. Then again, he “might” injure himself in three weeks during pregame stretching.

There is really no way to predict when and how an athlete will get banged up, especially in football. If he says he’s good to go, then he plays, period.

user1020305 (online comment)

Golf

Palmer was one of a kind

Arnold Palmer’s golf clubs may have put him on the map, but his personality paved the road to a career like few other sports stars will ever know.

Then again, maybe it was his hard-hat/shot-and-a-beer mentality that endeared him to the millions that flocked to see him play a game they otherwise would know little about.

And though it has often been said that “everybody is replaceable,” I’d beg to differ in his case.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Palmer a legend on and off the course

Golfing legend Arnold Palmer, who recently passed away, was not only of the most successful golfers of all time but one of the most popular, with his magnetic and charismatic personality and his faithful contingent of “Arnie’s Army” avidly supporting him and cheering him on.

He also helped popularize professional golf in the early days of television with his exciting and dramatic finishes and fierce and determined style of play, charging like a soldier into battle and not afraid to take risks and go for broke. Then he had a successful second career as a businessman.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

NBA

Blame Schultz, not Thunder

I see sports fans like us who are blaming the Sonics’ move to Oklahoma City on the players by not supporting the Thunder.

We were great Sonics fans. We attended every game after moving to Seattle in 1990 and have hardly missed a TV broadcast of the Thunder on DirectTV.

We blame Howard Schultz and Starbucks. We drink Peet’s coffee now.

Chuck Scheel, Clinton

Send us your backtalk:

Letters bearing real names, addresses and telephone numbers for verification are considered for publication. Please limit letters to 125 words or less.

They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Fax them to 206-493-0934, or mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Or email to: sports@seattletimes.com