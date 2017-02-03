Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Russell Wilson

Showing his passionate side

In his Facebook Live segment about President Donald Trump, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was about as passionate as I’ve ever seen him. He seems pretty concerned. He is, by every stretch, a caring person with a big heart.

Laughing matter (online commenter)

Stick to sports, Russell

Remember when we watched sports to get away from the day-to-day nonsense? Seems as if that has changed.

Drew Popson, Kent

So long, jersey

Threw my Russell Wilson jersey in the garbage today. Keep your political view to yourself, Russell!

spudawgfan (online commenter)

He’s no robot

You know it’s an important issue if Russell Wilson breaks rank and comments on politics. I’m proud that he went the route of expressing his opinion rather than be a cold robot (see Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods).

Petey Wheatstraw (online commenter)

National Signing Day

Two thumbs up for Washington

Really like this group of offensive UW recruits. Good to great size, and even against prep opposition on video all demonstrate, I think, better than average athletic speed and strength, especially the three offensive linemen and two tight ends who will augment a drive to win the line of scrimmage, as is the traditional right of Husky football.

tailgater (online commenter)

One that got away

I am still disappointed because UW lost Sumner’s Connor Wedington. Husky fans would have fallen in love with him. At Stanford, he will be just another good player passing through. At Washington, he could have been a community icon — like Nate Robinson — for many years to come.

IndependentMiddle (online commenter)

UW men’s basketball

Done with ‘one and done’

Lorenzo Romar: You’ve been doing a great job of recruiting high-profile athletes to UW. Please note, however, that the Huskies have not been to the NCAA tournament with a “one and done” on the team. We need to return to the days of coaching and recruiting a team that can play together and win basketball games. You’ve shown that you can be very good at that team thing.

Bill Uhrich, Seattle

Wait another year

Gotta keep Lorenzo Romar another year. They’ve been bad this year, real bad. And maybe he has regressed as a coach to the point where he can never get back to the glory years and needs to be fired. Fine. But do it after next year!

Michael Porter Jr. will be “one and done,” but the other guys in this class are very good as well and won’t be “one and dones.” Why not leave the cupboard full for the next coach by letting Romar stay another year vs. firing him now and potentially losing these guys?

We will also most likely attract a better coach if we have a better team waiting for them ASAP.

baldwin (online commenter)

