Sherman must show respect

Michael Bennett said it just right. Richard Sherman certainly has a right to differ with coaches or teammates, but there is a way to do it in a “respectful manner,” and that is the part Richard is ignoring. When he threatened to take away the credentials of a reporter, that was it for me. The respect that Richard had garnered with his good deeds was undone with yet another of his public tirades. You gain respect, Richard, when you earn it.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Sherman can learn from Johnson

Someone should tell Richard Sherman the story of another great local hero — Dennis Johnson of the Sonics. With Johnson and a great accompanying cast, the Sonics won the NBA title in 1979. Johnson was the finals MVP. Then in 1980, Johnson became such a disruption that coach Lenny Wilkens traded him to the Phoenix Suns. After personality clashes with the Suns, Johnson seemed to get his act together with the Boston Celtics and went on to win two titles there. One can only assume he learned some kind of lesson along the way before he was able to use his talent to maximum advantage in Boston. I hope Sherman works things out before he finds himself on another team.

Ray Serebrin, Poulsbo

Sherman is right

OK all you Seahawk fans, Sherman is right. He didn’t go to Stanford for nothing. We lost the Super Bowl vs. the Patriots because of a stupid pass. Sherman is sticking up for the team, not belittling it. Coaches need to listen to their players.

Donna Sherman, Renton

Stand up to bullying

On game days for the past several years I’ve proudly worn my Richard Sherman jersey. After reading about Sherman’s shameful Donald Trump-like comment threatening to ruin Jim Moore’s career, I now proudly will not wear his jersey. As a culture we must stand up to all bullying, whether it be from our President-elect or from our All-Pro cornerback.

Ed Rankin, Seattle

Sherman is a major distraction

If Richard Sherman was on any other team, people here would detest him. But as is the case in pro sports, fans find a way to rationalize bad behavior.

“He’s just passionate” is my favorite excuse when it comes to Sherman. No, he’s just egocentric with a personal agenda and puts the team second.

And the lack of class he demonstrated against Jim Moore during his recent news conference was remarkably revealing.

People keep saying how smart Sherman is, but he really is an enabled, crashing boor who has become a major distraction.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

College Football Playoff

Return to sanity won’t happen

Nick Saban is right — the College Football Playoff has much diminished other Bowl games. I’d love to see the NCAA go back to the old way, eight Bowl games: the Sugar, Cotton, Orange, Rose, Aloha, Fiesta, Holiday and Peach for conference champs and a couple of other highly ranked teams.

But uber-savvy longtime TV executive Don Ohlmeyer told us many years ago why that return to college football sanity will never happen. When a journalist inquired of Ohlmeyer whether he might ask him a question, Don replied, “If it’s about sports, the answer is money.”

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

