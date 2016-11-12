Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Take the high road, Sherman

Yeah, the NFL office does act like a bunch of clowns sometimes, but c’mon, Richard Sherman, you jumped offside and ran into the kicker. Just say, “My bad, man, I made a mistake,” and let it go at that.

You’re better than someone who whines about the officials. And like it or not, you are setting an example for all those young people who look up to you.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

New nickname for Graham

After Monday night’s game, it’s time to re-name Jimmy Graham to Jimmy “One-Handed” Graham. Sadly though, unless the offensive line seriously improves soon, beating New England seems unlikely, as does winning a Super Bowl.

John P. Christy, Anacortes

UW football

College Football Playoff suggestion

Why do we need a committee to pick the playoff teams for college football? Why not do it like the NFL or other sports?

Take the best teams from each conference after conference-championship games, and maybe a wild-card team or two. Screw the strength of schedule; most schedules are made years in advance.

Take the NFL. In the AFC North, they all get to play the Browns twice. But I guess the NCAA is more about money.

Dave Elliott, Everett

Chris Petersen’s true value

What’s not to like about Husky football these days? Yet as high as our national expectations have become, we might want to realize that UW has scored big time with Chris Petersen on the sideline.

“Coach Pete” brings out his players’ best. Yet, his consistent messages of personal responsibility, academic excellence and camaraderie also serve as priceless reminders of his true value. The season is far from over, but Husky football already is a winner. Big time.

Terry Conover, Bothell

Mariners

M’s should look to Cubs, Indians

In Ryan Divish’s illuminating story on John Stanton, the Mariners’ new CEO, Stanton was quoted as saying, “If I can figure out how to help this organization to be successful … ”

Modeling the Mariners after the recent World Series teams, the Cubs and Indians, would be a good start.

Both teams had at least three quality starters anchored by an ace.

There are some things to work on, John, and we Mariners fans wish you nothing but success.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

