Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Thanks, Michael

Michael, I would like to thank you for your courageous and unselfish position in support of Colin Kaepernick and those who experience inequality and injustice every day. There will be those who will think this is not the appropriate time or place, but when is there a convenient time or place for a peaceful protest?

I hope other NFL players (black and white) will kneel or sit just for the first game with their brothers and send a message to the owners about solidarity.

Megan Wilson, Charlotte, N.C.

Sitting solves nothing

So, Michael Bennett sat during our national anthem — good idea! He can sit there for the whole season and never get up.

If he (and others) thinks showing disrespect for our anthem changes anything about our politics or events, he’s wrong. We all need to get up and do our part to make needed changes, not just sit and watch.

Mary Kathryn Myers, Kent

Mariners

M’s can overcome

Sure, James Paxton has played no small role in the Mariners’ success this year. But Scott Servais saying it will be tough to go on without him disregards the fact that Paxton has had nothing to do with the outcome of 80 percent of his team’s games.

Ken Griffey Jr., then the Mariners’ best player and an everyday player, was sidelined for much of the Mariners’ miracle run of 1995.

If they prevailed in the absence of Griffey, they can certainly prevail in the absence of a Paxton.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Edgar was the best

It was a well-deserved number-retirement ceremony for Edgar Martinez put on by the Mariners on Aug. 12!

Edgar gave Seattle baseball fans 18 years of consistent hitting. We could always count on Edgar to come through in the clutch. This was no flashy pop star.

To acknowledge his adoring fans in October 2004, Martinez ran a farewell lap around Safeco Field to Tina Turner’s song, “You’re Simply the Best.”

Edgar, “You’re simply the best … better than all the rest!”

Suzanne G. Beyer, Bothell

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Or email to: sports@seattletimes.com